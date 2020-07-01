URBANA — A Champaign boy whose cousin died at the hands of a home-invasion victim defending himself was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation for his role in the crime.
“What happened that day was tragic for the gentleman whose home you broke in. It was tragic for your older ‘brother’ who died. It was tragic for your mother whose heart you broke,” Judge Tom Difanis told the 13-year-old who pleaded guilty to home invasion for his role in the April 28 incident at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana. “The best advice I can give you is do what your mother tells you. You know the streets are dangerous.”
About 7:15 p.m. that day, the teen and two cousins — a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old Davontae Brown — randomly chose the house to rob. The girl rang the doorbell asking the resident to use his phone. When he refused, Brown kicked open the door and charged in holding a rifle. The 13-year-old boy followed.
The 25-year-old former Marine who lived there knocked the gun from Brown’s hands and put him in a chokehold that caused him to pass out. He died early May 1, never regaining consciousness.
The mother of the boy in court Wednesday said her son had looked up to his older cousin and considered him a brother and a protector.
Describing her son as an “excellent” student — he’s about to enter eighth grade — she conceded he had trouble following her rules prior to the home invasion, which brought him into the criminal-justice system for the first time.
Since the incident, she said he is much more willing to listen to her and does what’s asked of him.
“I can have a real conversation with him and … he understands and respects it,” she said. “I think he takes heed (of) the situation and circumstances a lot better now than before when I told him, ‘That’s not right’ or ‘Don’t hang around with this person.’ I think he’s grown. He’s very remorseful.
“This one occasion, (Davontae) did lead him the wrong way, and my baby feels bad about that. He has said, ‘I wish I had said ‘no’ because if I had, maybe he (Davontae) wouldn’t have done that,’” the mother recounted.
Both State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and the teen’s attorney, George Vargas of Champaign, recommended a community-based sentence for the teen, who was a follower in the home invasion. The teenage girl has also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced later this month.
“He is a very young child involved in a very bad decision and now has to live with the aftermath of that,” Rietz said, calling his mother “very caring, very concerned and very involved.”
Vargas said the boy is “a good kid” who was “very impressionable” and suffered a “terrible lapse in judgment.”
As part of his probation, Difanis ordered the teen to do whatever his mother tells him, abide by a 7 p.m. curfew and write a letter of apology to the man whose home was invaded.
“This should be the very last time you ever find yourself in a courtroom being sentenced,” Difanis told him.