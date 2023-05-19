URBANA — A judge has ordered that an Urbana 16-year-old who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of another teen Wednesday remain in detention until at least next week.
The boy was arraigned Friday by Judge Ben Dyer on a petition to revoke his probation for burglary.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the youth had been adjudicated a delinquent minor in April 2022 for a burglary in which he joined other youngsters in entering the Farm and Fleet store in Urbana and stealing 250 rounds of ammunition.
The petition filed Friday alleges that the boy committed reckless discharge of a firearm by putting another youth at risk of being shot, and that he possessed a 9 mm gun.
Hinman told the judge that at about 7:15 p.m Wednesday, a person in the 1200 block of East Colorado Avenue saw someone, later identified as the teen, hanging out the passenger side of a sport utility vehicle firing a gun. The witness said there was also another male who was on the street shooting at the SUV.
Hinman said both are students at Urbana High School.
The SUV in which the teen was a passenger went to the driver’s house, Hinman said. Police made contact with the pair and found four shell casings of two different calibers in the vehicle and bullet holes that suggested the holes were created by shots that came from inside the car.
Police also found three .45-caliber shell casings on the street where the group that allegedly returned fire had been.
The driver told police that the people his friend was allegedly shooting at had beaten up another friend.
Hinman said police have not recovered any guns. Police continue to investigate.
Dyer ordered that it was a matter of public safety and the safety of the teen that he be held in detention until another hearing on May 26.