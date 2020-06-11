URBANA — A 14-year-old Champaign boy was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly taking a man’s car and wallet at gunpoint then leading police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed into a deputy’s squad car.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said officers were called to the 300 block of North Orchard Street just before 11 p.m. A 32-year-old Urbana man reported he had been sitting in his car at an apartment complex when he was approached by two people, one of whom pointed a handgun at him and ordered him out of the car.
The gunman took the man’s wallet and keys then he and his companion got in the car and drove off, Smysor said.
The information was broadcast to area police, and within about 20 minutes, Champaign police spotted the stolen car at Bradley Avenue and Hedge Road in northwest Champaign.
The car, which by that time was occupied by only one male, took off, eventually getting on Interstate 74 eastbound then getting off at Lincoln Avenue. The car wound through several Urbana city streets and stopped only when it crashed into a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy squad car east of the University of Illinois campus.
The teen got out and ran. He was chased by multiple officers to the 700 block of West Iowa Street, where he was found hiding in a backyard.
The victim of the carjacking identified the teen as the person who pointed the gun at him and took his car. The teen later made statements admitting what he had done, Smysor said.
The gun and the man’s wallet have not been recovered and police continue to try to learn who the second carjacker was.
The teen was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.