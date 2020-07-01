URBANA - A Champaign boy whose cousin died at the hands of a home invasion victim defending himself was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation for his role in the crime.
“What happened that day was tragic for the gentleman whose home you broke in. It was tragic for your older ‘brother’ who died. It was tragic for your mother whose heart you broke.”
“The best advice I can give you is do what your mother tells you. You know the streets are dangerous,” Judge Tom Difanis told the 13-year-old who had pleaded guilty to home invasion for his role in forcing his way into a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana on April 28.
About 7:15 p.m. that day, the teen and two cousins, a 16-year-old girl and Davontae Brown, 15, randomly chose the house to rob. The girl rang the doorbell asking the resident to use his phone. When he refused, Davontae Brown, 15, kicked open the door and charged in holding a rifle. The 13-year-old boy followed.
The 25-year-old former Marine who lived there knocked the gun from the hands of Davontae Brown and put him in a chokehold that caused Davontae to pass out. He died early on May 1, never regaining consciousness.
The mother of the boy in court Wednesday said her son had looked up to his older cousin and considered him a brother and a protector.
Describing her son as an “excellent” student - he’s about to enter eighth grade - she conceded he had trouble following her rules prior to the home invasion that brought him into the criminal justice system for the first time.
Since the incident, she said he is much more willing to listen to her and does what’s asked of him.
“I can have a real conversation with him and … he understands and respects it.”
“I think he takes heed (of) the situation and circumstances a lot better now than before when I told him, ‘That’s not right’ or ‘Don’t hang around with this person.’ I think he’s grown. He’s very remorseful,” she said.
“This one occasion (Davontae) did lead him the wrong way and my baby feels bad about that. He has said, ‘I wish I had said no because if I had, maybe he (Davontae) wouldn’t have done that,’” the mother recounted.
Both State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and the teen’s attorney, George Vargas of Champaign, recommended a community-based sentence for the teen, who was a follower in the home invasion. The teenage girl has also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced later this month.
“He is a very young child involved in a very bad decision and now has to live with the aftermath of that,” Rietz said, calling his mother “very caring, very concerned and very involved.”
Vargas said the boy is “a good kid” who was “very impressionable” and suffered a “terrible lapse in judgment.”
As part of his probation, Difanis ordered the teen to do whatever his mother tells him to do, to abide by a 7 p.m. curfew and to write a letter of apology to the man whose home was invaded.
“This should be the very last time you ever find yourself in a courtroom being sentenced,” Difanis told him.