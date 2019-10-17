RANTOUL — A Rantoul teenager was injured in a mid-afternoon shooting Thursday in the eastern part of the village.
A release from police Lt. Alex Meyer said at 3:48 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was taken be ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Meyer said witnesses said a group of 10 to 12 teenagers were walking in the area when one of them made an unprovoked comment to the victim, then took out a handgun and fired three times at him. The group fled to north after the shots were fired.
Meyer said the incident is still under investigation, and police do not yet have information on the suspect or a possible motive. He urged those with any information to contact Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.