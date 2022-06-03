URBANA — A Champaign boy convicted two years ago of a home invasion that left his cousin dead has been resentenced to juvenile prison.
Judge Roger Webber on Thursday agreed with Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman that the 15-year-old left him with no choice but prison because he basically did nothing to help himself while on probation.
“Probation cannot work if you don’t engage and commit to getting help from them,” Webber told the youth.
“You need to take responsibility for your life.”
The boy, then 13, had been sentenced two years ago to five years of probation by now retired Judge Tom Difanis for an April 28, 2020, home invasion that happened on Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana.
On that day, the teen and two cousins, a then-16-year-old girl and 15-year-old Davontae Brown randomly chose the house to rob.
The girl rang the doorbell asking the resident to use his phone.
When he refused, Brown kicked open the door and charged in holding a rifle with his younger male cousin following.
The girl sprayed the resident with pepper spray.
That man, a former Marine, knocked the gun out of Davontae Brown’s hands and put him in a chokehold that later led to his death.
In the intervening two years, the now 15-year-old boy has been resentenced to probation two other times — both times for violating curfew and once for committing criminal damage to property.
His most recent revocation was for not attending school regularly, said Hinman, who also presented Webber with police testimony about an April incident where the youth ran from police at Market Place Mall as they tried to investigate a theft.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, asked the judge to give him more probation so he can have help with getting to school and counseling.
Webber ordered that the youth be sentenced to juvenile prison.
Authorities there determine how long he will stay although he may not be held beyond his 21st birthday.
The judge told the youth he was “far too intelligent to spend the rest of your life on probation, in and out of court.”
The teen sobbed and hugged his father before being taken into custody.