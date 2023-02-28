URBANA — A Chicago teen who admitted phoning in threats to Urbana High School in November is back in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
When the now-17-year-old girl was sentenced in mid-January for disorderly conduct, Judge Anna Benjamin set a remission hearing for Monday to assess her progress on probation.
The girl pleaded guilty in early December to the low-level felony of disorderly conduct, admitting that on Nov. 7, she phoned in bomb threats and other threats of violence to the high school, prompting a lockdown and a heavy police presence.
She was sentenced to two years of probation and 11 days in jail, but the judge held the other 19 days in detention over her head in an attempt to motivate her to do well on probation.
That apparently did not work.
The girl, who showed up late both for her sentencing hearing last month and again Monday, was ordered by Benjamin to serve another two weeks in detention.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, who had earlier advocated that the girl spend an entire month in detention, said the teen had not gone to any of her probation appointments, was missing school, and did not write the letter of apology that she had been ordered to.
Once she completes the two weeks, which started Monday, her case will be transferred to Cook County.