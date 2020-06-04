URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted her role in an Urbana home invasion that resulted in her cousin’s death faces up to five years in juvenile prison.
The 16-year-old Champaign girl pleaded guilty Wednesday to home invasion, admitting she took part in a break-in April 28 at a home in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue along with two male cousins, ages 15 and 13.
According to facts laid out in court by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, Davontae Brown, 15, of Champaign, died May 1, apparently from injuries resulting from being choked by the homeowner, who was defending himself from the teen. A final cause of death has not been issued by the coroner.
The female teen was the one who rang the man’s doorbell and asked if she could use a phone. When the resident declined and started to shut the door, Mr. Brown, armed with a rifle, kicked in the door and headed in.
The 25-year-old resident, a former Marine, got the gun away from Brown and eventually got the teen into a chokehold and held him until the youth lost consciousness.
The girl sprayed pepper spray at the resident during the melee. Both she and the younger boy had fled the home by the time Urbana police arrived. The younger boy was arrested not far away and she was arrested the next day.
The other youth, who had a gun that he told police was a BB gun but has never been recovered, pleaded guilty last week to home invasion and is to be sentenced July 1.
The 16-year-old girl is set to be sentenced July 16.
The range of penalties for home invasion is normally six to 30 years in prison but the youths cannot be held in juvenile prison beyond their 21st birthdays. Probation is an option as well, according to Rietz.
Judge Tom Difanis, who accepted both guilty pleas, agreed that she could be released to her guardian but is under home confinement.
The other teen was also released to his family after his guilty plea.