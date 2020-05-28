URBANA - A 13-year-old boy whose older cousin died after a resident defended himself in his own Urbana home last month has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.
Following the Champaign teen’s guilty plea Wednesday to home invasion, Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis agreed to release him from detention pending his sentencing July 1.
The facts of the tragic April 28 incident were that three young people - Davontae Brown, 15, and two of his cousins, the 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old Champaign girl - randomly chose a home in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue to rob.
According to Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor, the girl rang the doorbell about 7:15 p.m. that Tuesday and asked the 25-year-old renter, who was home alone, if she could use his phone. When he refused and began to shut the door, Davontae Brown, armed with a rifle, kicked open the door and charged in.
The girl and the younger teen followed. The younger boy later told police he was carrying a BB gun but police never found it.
Defending himself, the resident wrestled with Davontae Brown, disarmed him, and put him in a chokehold until he passed out. During the melee, the girl sprayed pepper spray, hitting the resident and Davontae Brown.
A neighbor who heard a commotion called for help and when police arrived, the girl and the younger boy were gone. He was found a short time later not far away. The girl was arrested the next day at her home.
Davontae Brown never regained consciousness and died at Carle Hospital on May 1.
The 13-year-old’s attorney, George Vargas, asked that he be released to his mother, and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz did not object.
Difanis had a report from the Juvenile Detention Center that the boy had stellar behavior while locked up. The adjudication for home invasion is his first.
The 16-year-old girl remains in detention and is scheduled to be back in court next week.