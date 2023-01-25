URBANA — A former Urbana High School student who threatened violence at the high school during November, particularly targeting one staff member, has been sentenced to two years of probation.
The 16-year-old had pleaded guilty a month ago to disorderly conduct, admitting that between Nov. 15 and 28, she sent several alarming emails to a teacher threatening to kill her and her students while at the school.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Wednesday called the circumstances “quite troubling” and the threats carried out “with no good reason.”
The crime is not one for which the Department of Juvenile Justice was an option, so Benjamin also sentenced the girl to 30 days in detention but gave her credit for 14 days already served and held the other 16 in remission.
If she complies with the rules set forth by probation and her mother, she will likely not have to serve the other days behind bars. She has to come back to court for a review on March 6.
Benjamin noted the girl had no prior adjudications as a juvenile but had been suspended from Urbana High once prior to the November threats, then again after she was linked to them.
She was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the teacher to whom she directed the hate-filled emails but other than that, is to have no contact with her, one other staff member, the high school property and an Urbana police officer whom she scratched and kicked as he tried to talk to her about the threats.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup said the girl is now getting her education online from sources other than Urbana High School and seems to be doing better in spite of a few poor grades.
The judge ordered her to continue to take online classes, obey all household rules and perform 50 hours of public service, with any time in counseling counting toward that.
Hers was the second of two cases involving a girl threatening Urbana High students in November that had students and staff on edge for weeks and caused the school to shut down and do online classes for a few days around Thanksgiving.
The other girl, a 16-year-old from Chicago with no ties to UHS, admitted that on Nov. 7, she phoned in threats that there were bombs planted in the building and that students could be shot.
She was sentenced two weeks ago to two years of probation for disorderly conduct.