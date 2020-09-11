URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted carjacking a man back in June has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
The 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty a month ago to vehicular hijacking, admitting that on June 10, he took a car from a man who was checking his phone after parking in a lot in the 300 block of North Orchard Street in Urbana.
At the time of his plea, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen pointed a gun at the car owner, ordered him to leave the keys and get out. The man complied and the teen and another youth got in and drove off.
In exchange for the teen’s plea to vehicular hijacking, Rietz dismissed the more serious charge alleging he committed the offense while armed.
After commandeering the car, the pair led area police on a chase through northwest Champaign, then east on I-74 at high speeds, then back into residential neighborhoods of Urbana.
It stopped when it hit a sheriff’s deputy’s squad car near Busey and Ohio streets.
The teen driving got out and ran and was found by police. At the time he had been out on parole only two months for theft in connection with car burglaries in Champaign and Urbana in 2019.
The second youth was not found.
Rietz said no gun was ever found, either.
The teen may not be held in prison beyond his 21st birthday.
Judge Roger Webber, who sentenced the youth, took note of his vastly improved behavior in the last month since he pleaded guilty but said he was unable to overlook the multitude of previous bad acts the youth had while in detention prior to his plea and while out in the community.