URBANA — A 17-year-old Champaign female with a history of contact with the juvenile justice system will be prosecuted as an adult for her latest alleged offense.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Tuesday found that Erica Kirk, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane, had exhausted the resources of the juvenile system to help her.
She was charged Wednesday in adult court with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, for allegedly carrying a firearm concealed within 1,000 feet of a public transportation facility. She was also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer for allegedly kicking an officer who was assisting in her arrest.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that about 2:15 p.m. March 8, Champaign police were called to a fight at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Kirk was identified as having a gun during the altercation. Police found a .25-caliber automatic handgun with a round in the chamber and two shells in the magazine in her coat pocket.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman presented Benjamin with details of what reportedly happened that day as well as information on Kirk’s prior history of services and involvement in juvenile court in Champaign County.
Kirk was adjudicated a delinquent minor in 2019 for mob action for a violent fight outside of Centennial High School and sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice after she had multiple opportunities at community-based sentences for that offense as well as for retail theft.
Benjamin set her bond at $100,000 and told her to be back in court April 19.