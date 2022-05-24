URBANA — A 14-year-old Champaign boy who has been convicted five times in less than two years for possessing stolen vehicles is in custody again for the same crime.
The teen laid his head on a table as he appeared via Zoom on Tuesday from the Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Roger Webber and indicated through barely audible responses and nods that he understood the charges against him.
The youth has heard the same admonitions about his rights in the five cases for which he’s been adjudicated a delinquent minor since 2020, as well as another pending case of possession of stolen vehicle from early February.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed a new case against the boy alleging that about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, he stole a car belonging to an Uber driver who pulled up outside the Target store at the corner of Green and Sixth streets in Campustown, left the car unlocked and the keys in it and ran in for what he thought would be a quick errand.
When he returned moments later, the car was gone. Rietz said witnesses told police they saw two young men get in and take off.
About 25 hours later on Monday evening, Champaign police spotted the stolen car in west Champaign going north on Bluegrass Lane near Bradley Avenue. The officer saw a young male driver and several passengers.
Before he could get the car stopped, its occupants got out and ran. Another officer found the driver in the 1300 block of Mariner Drive and arrested him.
Rietz said he gave the officer someone else’s name, prompting police to notify the mother of the youth he falsely named that her son had been arrested.
Once police arrived at the Juvenile Detention Center, the youth’s true identity was established, Rietz said, by staff there who are familiar with him.
Several of the youth’s convictions involve him stealing cars that people working for delivery services have left running in Campustown and then abandoning them, but Rietz said he’s allegedly put a new twist on his modus operandi.
The prosecutor said another youth who was in the car told police that the teen advertised on Snapchat that he was giving rides for $5 a person.
Besides charging him with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing justice for allegedly lying to police, Rietz also charged him with failure to comply with his home detention.
After being arrested Feb. 1 by Rantoul police for being in a stolen car, the youth was released from detention April 29 and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. Rietz said the GPS device revealed that the youth allegedly went several places he was not supposed to go between April 29 and May 6.
Rietz said the teen is currently on “aftercare,” more commonly referred to as parole, for his latest adjudication for possession of a stolen car. He had other adjudications for aggravated robbery and burglary.
Webber, who has given the youth both community-based and prison sentences in the past, said the boy needed to be detained for the protection of the public and himself.
Rietz also charged two other teens who were allegedly involved in the confrontation with Champaign police trying to corral those who had been in the car.
One Champaign boy, age 15, was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly spitting on a Champaign police officer and aggravated resisting a police officer for running from another officer who injured his leg pursuing the youth.
When police finally got him in custody, Rietz said the youth kicked out the divider between the front and back seats of the squad car and tried to bite an officer.
He was released to his grandmother’s care and ordered to abide by her rules and those of his caseworkers and be in his grandmother’s home by 7 p.m.
The third boy, a 16-year-old from Urbana, was charged with resisting a peace officer for allegedly running from police who saw him walking near where the stolen car had been abandoned.
That youth is currently on parole for mob action, having spent five weeks in juvenile prison in March and April before being released. Parole authorities ordered him to remain in custody.
Rietz urged vehicle owners, particularly delivery drivers who run in and out of restaurants, to lock their cars and take their keys with them.
“It may take an extra minute, but you will save yourself from so much trouble in the long run,” she said.