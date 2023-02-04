URBANA — A 17-year-old who admitted he possessed a so-called ghost gun in December has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
On Friday, Judge Anna Benjamin also ordered the juvenile, who had spent 46 days in detention, to perform 50 hours of public service.
The Champaign teen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon following his arrest Dec. 19. Champaign police had stopped a car he was in for an alleged traffic violation but the teen got out and ran.
Police saw him clutching the front of his shirt as if he were holding something. Thinking it was a gun, an officer ordered him to the ground at gunpoint in the 300 block of Tremont Street. Under him, the officer found a loaded Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, who had sought a juvenile prison sentence for the youth, said he had no prior police contacts or adjudications.