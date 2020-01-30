URBANA — Three teenage boys found at a Champaign motel early Sunday with guns remain locked up on a variety of charges pending court appearances early next month.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said their arrests were the result of investigations by Champaign and Urbana police that started last week.
The trio was located about 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the Residence Inn, 502 W. Marketview Drive, C, as they were getting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Their arrests came about 12 hours after several vehicles had been hit by gunfire at the nearby Market Place Mall, but Rietz said she could not comment on whether they had been linked to that spree.
“That is an ongoing investigation,” she said, asking people with information on the shootings at the mall to call Champaign police or Crime Stoppers.
One of the youths, age 16, was wanted by Urbana police in a Jan. 22 burglary in the 3000 block of Stillwater Landing in Urbana in which two handguns, money and clothing were taken.
Urbana detectives had found photos and video on social media showing the teen holding firearms and wearing stolen clothing.
Police searched the vehicle the trio was entering and found two guns. One was under a backpack worn by a 17-year-old.
The other was in the cargo area, accessible by the two 16-year-olds.
Inside the 17-year-old’s backpack, police found 20 rounds of ammunition, consistent with the type of ammunition used in the gun found under the backpack.
Rietz said neither of the guns found in the vehicle were the ones taken in the Urbana residential burglary. Those have not been found.
All three teens were charged with unlawful possession of weapons.
One of the 16-year-olds is already charged in a separate juvenile court case with burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm stemming from his Nov. 2 arrest at Market Place Mall. Rietz said he had been observed allegedly stealing coats from Macy’s and when he was stopped, wearing a coat with a price tag on it, police found a loaded stolen gun in his pocket.
The other 16-year-old was also charged with residential burglary for the Jan. 22 entry to the Urbana house where the guns and clothing were taken, and possession of stolen weapons for the guns that were seen in the social media posts.
He is currently on probation for retail theft, Rietz said.
The 17-year-old, who had no prior adjudications, was charged only with possession of weapons for the guns found in the vehicle.
Judge Heidi Ladd found that it was a matter of “urgent and immediate necessity” that the youths be locked up until their next court hearing Feb. 7.