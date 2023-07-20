URBANA — An Urbana man found with a gun and cannabis in a car in that city about a month ago was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Joshua Joy, 50, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.
In return, the state agreed to dismiss a more serious charge alleging he was an armed habitual criminal and an unrelated drug case.
Joy admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on June 25, he had a loaded semiautomatic gun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle he was in when stopped by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy in the 200 block of North Vine Street in Urbana.
The deputy had stopped the car because the registered owner was wanted on a warrant. The deputy also saw cannabis in the vehicle and an empty holster on Joy.
Still on parole for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon out of Sangamon County, Joy is not allowed to possess guns.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Joy also had other previous convictions for robbery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He was given credit on his sentence for 26 days served.