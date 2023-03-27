DANVILLE — Two children were lowered to safety and numerous other residents also escaped harm in a fire early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Danville — one of three calls answered by firefighters over the weekend.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said a fire that started in a cooking area spread to the kitchen and living room of an apartment of a large complex in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
“En route, firefighters were told there might be several people trapped,” Marcott said.
It was estimated 18 to 20 people lived in the complex.
Police had pulled several people out when firefighters arrived. Marcott said a woman lowered children down, and she escaped danger as well. Other tenants were also helped.
Lt. Jason Hotsinpiller and firefighter Matt Goodner were credited with heroic rescues of two residents.
No human injuries were reported, but Marcott said three cats lost their lives. A smoke detector alerted residents in the eight-unit building to the fire.
Marcott said total damage was estimated at $35,000, with $25,000 of that being property damage. The Red Cross was notified to help families with temporary lodging.
Firefighters, who were called at 4:46 a.m., cleared the scene at 8:01 a.m.
Marcott said firefighters had to do an extensive overhaul of the building.
In the first fire of the weekend, a large dust collector ignited Saturday afternoon on the west side of Bunge Milling, 321 E. North St., causing an estimated $75,000 damage.
Marcott said the dust collector is attached to a series of ducts that fill grain cars.
Firefighters, who were called at 3:52 p.m., cleared the scene at 5:28 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Marcott said the cause of the fire was undetermined.
In the second fire, at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to VIPs Restaurant, 515 N. Vermilion St., where a vehicle had crashed into the building and caught fire.
The fire was extinguished, with the building sustained minor damage. Firefighters checked the entire building to ensure there was no additional damage.
Marcott did not know if there were injuries.
Firefighters cleared that scene at 1 a.m.