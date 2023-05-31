RANTOUL — A Memphis, Tenn., woman is in the Champaign County jail after being found in Rantoul on Wednesday with two children who were reported missing/endangered the night before in Shelby County, Tenn.
Shirley L. Webb, 27, was arrested on a Shelby County warrant charging her with felony custodial interference.
Rantoul police Sgt. James Schmidt said Webb allegedly abducted two children reported as missing/endangered to the Memphis Police Department. The children were taken into protective custody until the custodial parent arrived, at which time they were reunited with family.
Rantoul police apprehended Webb after a license-plate reader alerted them to a vehicle associated with a missing person at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday.
“Further investigation indicated the vehicle was believed to be involved with a parental abduction from Shelby County, Tennessee,” Schmidt said. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 700 block of West Champaign Avenue, Rantoul.”
Officers located the occupants — Webb and the children, who had been reported missing/endangered during the evening hours Tuesday.