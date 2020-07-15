URBANA — A Memphis, Tenn., man who held police at bay for a few hours at an Urbana motel after allegedly firing shots almost a year ago has been sentenced to time served.
Tommie Valentine, 51, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, admitting he didn’t have the FOID card on Aug. 22, 2019.
He was sentenced to 323 days in jail.
Valentine was staying at America’s Best Inn, 409 W. University Ave., when he allegedly got upset with another patron, who said Valentine had called him names and pulled a gun from his waistband.
When the man saw it, he ran but heard shots being fired as he did so. He was not hurt.
Valentine then went back in his hotel room and had to be forced out hours later by a chemical irritant that METRO team members shot into his room.
Other charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm were dismissed in return for Valentine’s plea.