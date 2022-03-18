URBANA — A woman wanted for seven years for selling cannabis has been resentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.
But Lea Reese, 39, formerly of Camden, Tenn., was not present Tuesday to hear Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentence her, and authorities are again looking for her.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Reese, who had been at large between March 2015 and January of this year, did not show up for her resentencing.
Reese initially pleaded guilty in December 2014 to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting that on Nov. 13, 2014, she had more than 2 pounds of it in a car that was stopped by Illinois State Police on Interstate 57 near Champaign.
She was sentenced to two years of probation but never reported to a probation officer or did any of the things required as part of a community-based sentence.
A petition to revoke her probation was filed three months later and a warrant issued for her arrest. It wasn’t until early January this year that Reese, who had been living in Tennessee and in the Quad Cities area, was arrested.
Bucher said while on the lam from her Champaign County cannabis conviction, Reese had been charged with crimes in Iowa and Tennessee that appeared to be mostly traffic- and drug-related, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, operating under the influence and shoplifting.
In January, she admitted to Rosenbaum that she had violated probation, then asked to be released pending resentencing. Over Bucher’s objection, Rosenbaum agreed to release her and set her resentencing for Tuesday.
When she didn’t show up Tuesday, Rosenbaum went forward without her, saying the likelihood of rehabilitation was slim for someone who couldn’t show up for a court date. The maximum sentence she faced for the offense was seven years in prison.
Bucher said the probation officer who prepared Reese’s presentence investigation tried to find Reese, a mother of three, but was told by one of her children that she had no idea where her mother was.