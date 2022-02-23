CHAMPAIGN — Albert Morr once again addressed the Champaign City Council on Tuesday night, this time with several dozen people behind him in the audience.
A week ago, Morr spoke during the public-comment period of the meeting on his concern about gun violence after bullets struck the front window of his home Feb. 4 on West University Avenue. That was followed by a response from council member Alicia Beck, who suggested that the Morrs were latecomers who only spoke up when the problem reached their doorstep.
“I’m not sure why we were not perceived as being a part of the community of concerned citizens,” he said Tuesday. “My wife and I are at a loss to explain why we were confronted in such a manner.
"It’s affected our lives almost as much as the bullet that went through our front window,” he added. “Last week, we had a member that raised their voice, rapped on the desk, and anger was present. The council member’s true self was on display for pretty much everyone to see: ‘If you don’t agree with my viewpoint, I don’t want to hear it.’”
Despite never having spoken to the current council, Morr said, Beck and fellow council member Michael Foellmer “assumed they knew me and my concerns” after his five-minute comment.
Morr, whose comments went seven minutes past the five-minute limit, added that he had read the city’s blueprint to reduce gun violence, which the council adopted at last week’s meeting, four times and applauded them for the measure while calling for the city to fill the dozens of open positions in its police department.
“We think that that’s just a very, very important first step, a logical first step to achieve safety,” Morr said of the vacancies. “We know that this is not the only step, and we had expressed our appreciation at the council for passing a gun-violence reduction blueprint, and I hope you have positive results.”
Several others addressed the council Tuesday, with most expressing disdain for the comments made by Beck and fellow council member Michael Foellmer’s support of those comments. A few, including Morr, called for their resignations.
Former Champaign police Officer Ed Wachala, who said he lives near the Morrs, took issue with the way Beck described the neighborhood as White and upper middle class.
“I live in their neighborhood, and when I look out my front door, I see 16 houses. In those houses are four Black families, two Latino families, two vacant homes,” Wachala said. “The neighborhood has Black, White, Brown, single, married, retired, and families on fixed incomes. Our neighborhood is many things, but upper class and White it is not.
“None of this should matter, because it shouldn’t matter which neighborhood you come from.”
A few people made statements in support of Beck’s character while disapproving of her comments. Craig Walker, who was at the previous meeting, said even though it was “addressing one of the most comprehensive public safety measures that addresses all areas of our community,” it got much less attention than Beck’s comments.
“When the comments came, I was shocked, and I was shocked because I know Alicia Beck, and that was not the Alicia Beck I knew,” said Walker, who applauded Beck’s work in the community. “She’s a progressive warrior, and she made a very, very big mistake, and she will be held accountable for it, but as a community, you can’t turn out for this.
“This is not what we should turn out for. We should have been out here on the 15th to talk with the Morrs,” he said, referring to last week’s meeting. “We should be saying, ‘Let’s come together because we’ve got new tools, new investments. It’s going to take a community effort.”