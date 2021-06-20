The Law Q&A | Does new law make sense? Don't judge
In the news is a new law by the Illinois legislature allowing for pre-judgment interest in personal injury lawsuits.
What is pre-judgment interest? What is a judgment, anyway?
A judgment is a declaration by a court on the rights between two or more parties locking legal horns in a court case. In a lawsuit for money, the claimant (plaintiff) is asking the court to declare that the party against whom the claimant files suit (the defendant) owes the plaintiff a certain amount of money under the law.
In Illinois, when a money judgment is awarded to a plaintiff in a personal injury case, interest on the principal of the judgment amount begins clicking at the moment judgment is rendered. It’s calculated at the rate of 9 percent per year (6 percent on money judgments against local governments).
What about before a judgment is awarded?
If I am injured in a car wreck caused by a negligent or reckless knucklehead driver, I sue the knucklehead for compensation for my injuries. After I file suit, that knucklehead’s defense lawyers skillfully stall and delay my taking the case to a jury trial. That delay keeps the bucks in defendant’s liability carrier’s bank longer and out of my pocket longer.
But starting July 1, personal injury claimants who file suit could get 6% per year pre-judgment interest attached to their judgment. Remember though, claimants have to ultimately win their case and get some award of money by a court in order for this pre-judgment interest to attach. If claimant loses the suit, then tough bandage-biscuits.
Pre-judgment interest is calculated from when the claimant files a lawsuit, or, for pending suits, on the law’s effective date of July 1, 2021, whichever is later. It cannot go on for more than five years from when it starts running.
If an offer of settlement is made by the defendant during the suit, and that offer is rejected by the plaintiff, or the plaintiff does not respond to the offer within 90 days of it being made, then in the event the plaintiff ultimately wins a judgment, the defendant is entitled to a set-off on the pre-judgment interest up to the amount of the offer.
This pre-judgment interest applies only on compensatory claims of injury — money the law allows to compensate a person for their economic loss (medical bills, lost income and such) or non-economic loss (pain and suffering, disfigurement and such).
Other monies that might be awarded by a court for the wrongful act of the defendant — punitive awards, attorneys fees, court costs — are not subject to pre-judgment interest nor do they offer set-offs. This law applies only to lawsuits based on personal injury and wrongful death caused by the negligent, reckless or intentional conduct of another party, or caused by the defects of a party’s retailed product or ultra-hazardous activities.
The law’s proponents say its purpose is to deter liability insurers from delaying trial by unnecessary, drawn-out litigation. Critics say this law is a turkey — unnecessarily penalizing businesses and liability insurance companies who are exercising their due process rights under the law to vigorously defend claims.
But let’s not pre-judge the pre-judgment law. It takes time to baste a turkey well. Overcooked turkeys are tough to swallow, however.
Just ask any a liability carrier defending a choking-death claim.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.