What’s a face worth?
Or more to the point, what’s a face worth to Facebook?
That’s the question confronting the social media giant Facebook in a class action suit filed against it by an Illinois resident who is leading a class of Illinoisans seeking compensation from Facebook for violation of Illinois’ law against the unauthorized gathering of biometric information.
It is claimed that since 2011, Facebook has captured and stores “biometric identifiers” from its users — here, the users’ faces. It did so, it is claimed, without telling its Illinois users and first getting the users’ permission to do so. The penalty for each such violation under Illinois law is a minimum of $1,000. And that’s just the minimum, folks.
You get the picture
Under Illinois law, a biometric identifier is any personal feature unique to a person. This includes finger prints, iris scans, DNA, voice or, in this case, “face geometry.” In this and other suits against Facebook, the claim is that it had been collecting, storing and using without permission biometric information of more than 1 billion users.
When a user uploads a photograph, Facebook has a “Tag Suggestion” program comparing the faces in that photograph to the face template in its database. If there’s a match, Facebook “suggests” the user “tag” the person in the pic with the appropriate name. It’s supposed to be fun and convenient to a user to pop in the tagged name and wah-lah! Zippo, zappo, presto: There’s the person’s pic.
With a billion users, it’s all in a data bank that reportedly dwarfs the FBI’s.
In class actions, the parties — just as parties to any lawsuit — have a right to settle the claim.
However, class action settlements must be approved by the judge. Under a proposed settlement earlier this spring, Facebook offered to fork over $550 million to eligible Illinois users and pay plaintiff’s legal fees. That translates to maybe $150 to $300 per person of the class. The judge didn’t like that. Too small.
Now Facebook has upped the ante by offering $650 million for settlement, making it maybe $200 to $400 per person. If it loses the suit, it reportedly could owe 47 billion. Facebook’s most recent quarterly revenue was reported to be 18 billion. It had a reported revenue of $24 billion in last year’s fourth quarter.
Bang for your buck?
You are in the class if you used Facebook while in Illinois, you are over 18, and Facebook used your image to create a stored face template after June 7, 2011. Plus, you have to have lived in the state for at least six months.
In any settlement, the judge must also approve a plan for notifying class members who may then be required to file their claim by a certain deadline in order to participate in the payout.
The media giant has had its face legally slapped in suits around the world for the collection of facial data. In the last couple of years, it has installed notices to users with more detail on how the information is used.
Facebook is an actor of a thousand faces. Or a billion.
Its pictures are worth a thousand words. And $80 billion in revenue.
What’s your face worth? And what’s in their wallet?