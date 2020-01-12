If I get appointed as a guardian for a disabled person, do I have to take any training to act as a guardian?
You just might.
Under Illinois law, guardians are persons appointed by a judge to act for the care and benefit of people or their property and financial affairs. Usually there are two circumstances for guardians — for people under 18 (minors), or people who are found by the court to be a disabled adult. Guardians appointed to take personal care of disabled adults are the ones required to complete training.
Guardians appointed for minors, or guardians appointed to oversee the property and financial affairs of the disabled adult, are not required to do the training. Only guardians appointed to oversee the personal care of such disabled adult is the training requirement possibly applicable.
Being disabled means you are 18 or older and either are not fully able to manage yourself or your property or financial affairs, or have a mental illness or a developmental disability that causes you to not be able to fully manage yourself or your property or financial affairs.
Rules of training
Disablement can also be found because of gambling, idleness, debauchery or such excessive use of intoxicants or drugs that you expose yourself or your family to want or suffering. So too, anyone diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome or its effects can be declared disabled.
Except in Cook County, persons appointed as guardian for the caring of a disabled adult are generally required to complete a training program run by the Office of State Guardian. This is a state agency created to act as guardian for disabled persons when a judge finds there is no suitable person to appoint as guardian for the disabled adult.
The chief judge of the court in question can require the training be completed with another program by a suitable provider instead of the State Guardian Office.
The training is typically online courses that instruct the guardian on the rights of the disabled person, the responsibilities and duties owed the disabled person by the guardian, and how best to comply with those duties. Aside from appointments in Cook County, persons exempt from such training are persons employed by the State Guardian Office (presumably they would be well trained anyway because, well, that’s their job).
Exceptions to the rule
Attorneys, too, are exempt (presumably they ought to know about guardianship duties under the law). Exempted also are persons already certified by the Center for Guardianship.
The judge may also exempt persons not otherwise in the aforementioned group upon showing a good reason — like maybe they have already had prior experience as a guardian in another case.
The guardian appointee must file with the court a certificate of completion of the training within one year from the date of guardianship appointment by the judge. Failure to do so could result in the judge withdrawing the appointment.
Now I must withdraw from this dissertation and insert myself into the idleness and debauchery of NCAA national football championship mania.
I just might need a guardian for that.