A lawsuit has been filed against the Illinois Secretary of State and State Police Director to have declared unconstitutional the Illinois law requiring Illinois owners/possessors of firearms to have a license (the firearm owner’s identification card, a.k.a. FOID).
In the suit, the plaintiff (the party making a claim) sought a plenary injunction. An Illinois Appellate Court made a ruling on that request a couple of weeks ago.
What the heck is a plenary injunction?
In civil cases, an injunction is a court order ordering someone to do something, or to refrain from doing something. There are generally three types of injunctions in this crazy world — temporary restraining orders, plenary injunctions and permanent injunctions.
Temporary restraining orders (TROs) are a request of a court for an injunction ordered for a short term. If granted, TRO’s generally can last only 10 days.
A plenary injunction is one where a party asks the court to issue the injunction until a full hearing on all issues of the lawsuit is concluded.
If the plaintiff wins at trial, they can get a permanent injunction. This is the order making someone do something or refrain from doing something permanently.
In the suit to void the FOID, the trial judge refused to issue a plenary injunction on enforcing FOID until trial.
Winning plenary injunctions requires showing: 1) a clear right in need of protection; 2) irreparable injury without an injunction; 3) no adequate remedy at law, and 4) likelihood of success on the merits of the case — all while maintaining the status quo.
Boy, the plaintiff came within a derringer’s shot of getting the plenary injunction from the appellate court. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Second Amendment gives protection to the right to own firearms (with reasonable regulation), the appellate court ruled that plaintiff had a clear right in need of protection. Plaintiff also showed irreparable injury from the continuing loss of a constitutional right of firearm ownership if persons couldn’t qualify for a FOID. And there is no adequate remedy for that deprivation short of not enforcing the FOID statute.
It was on the fourth element that the plaintiff’s shot missed the mark. While the appellate court gave nod to plaintiff’s possible success in winning the suit, the court thought the status quo would be profoundly upended by a plenary injunction — which in effect would stop the authorities from enforcing the FOID law as to all Illinoisans until trial.
Should the plaintiff then lose the case, the FOID law then remains in effect and everybody who got a firearm without a FOID card during the plenary injunction might suddenly be in violation of FOID. What a mess that would be.
The case is back in the trial court. The Illinois Supreme Court has another case before it challenging the constitutionality of FOID. And the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a constitutional challenge to a New York firearm restriction law.
Keep an eye on this spot for further ballistic developments. But don’t use those FOID cards for target practice just yet.