The Law Q&A | Is it possible to pack the Supreme Court?
President Donald Trump has trumpeted the fear that if Joe Biden and the Democrats win the White House and Senate, they will pack the Supreme Court with justices who will bring liberal Armageddon upon the country.
What in the world is he talking about?
One may pack a lunch. Pack for vacation. Maybe pack heat if you have a concealed-carry license.
How does one “pack” a court?
Among the first laws passed by the first United States Congress was the judiciary Act of 1789 which established the Supreme Court. The number of its justices was set at six. That number has changed several times.
Congress can set the number of federal judges under the authority of Article III of the federal constitution. Appointment of judges to such allotted seats is per Article II where they are nominated by the president and consented to by the Senate. Appointed Article III judges serve until death, retirement or removal by congressional impeachment.
Old hat
The gamesmanship for the number of seats on SCOTUS, so as to influence appointment of justices sympathetic to one’s legislation, promptly began in 1801. President John Adams and Congress, dominated by his Federalist party, passed the Judiciary Act of 1801 reducing the justices to five. This was to limit the incoming anti-Federalist president-elect Thomas Jefferson’s appointments. Jefferson and his congressional allies soon repealed that act and reset the number to six. They added a seventh in 1807. In 1837 President Andrew Jackson bulldogged congress to add two more.
During the Civil War a 10th justice was added. In 1866 it dropped to seven before going back to nine in 1869.
During the 1930’s depression, in a bunch of 5-4 opinions, the Supremes had ruled as unconstitutional several labor, financial and social programs championed by Franklin Roosevelt. The frustrated FDR urged Congress to increase the number of seats so as to get justices on board who would be more legally sympathetic to New Deal legislation. The press thus championed the phrase “the court packing plan.” Such legislative effort died in committee. But there was a flip-flop by a consistently anti-New Deal SCOTUS justice who stunningly voted with the 5-4 majority to uphold as constitutional a state’s minimum wage mandate. Political pressure? Hmm.
Change of plans
While the battle for appointment of federal judges has long been part of American politics, the Republican controlled Senate upped the ante in 2016 by refusing to confirm anybody Obama nominated to fill the SCOTUS seat of Antonin Scalia after his death that February. The Republican senate majority leader declared that the American people should decide the matter in the upcoming election. The seat was thus left unfilled for 14 months until Trump’s guy, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed.
That same Republican senate majority leader is apparently not so anxious to let voters decide matters this time. Prior to the upcoming election the Republicans have raced to confirm the President’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the SCOTUS seat opened by last month’s death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
While the appointment of Barrett seemingly casts another shadow over progressivism’s advancement, the wheel of fortune remains ever turning.
A White House turned blue in 2021 could pack its own political heat after POTUS 45 packs his greatest-ever bags for a permanent vacation back to Mar-a-Lago.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.