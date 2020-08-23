When you get sued by somebody for money because they claim you caused an injury to them or their property, and you have liability insurance that might cover that claim, what happens when the insurance company disputes that it must cover the claim?
Liability insurance is an insurance policy you buy that does two things:
- Thing 1 is that it pays for your defense attorney when a claim is made against you. If your insurance carrier agrees that the claim could fall within coverage, it will provide you, at the carrier’s cost, a lawyer to represent you during the claim, especially if a lawsuit is filed by the claimant. Paying for your own defense lawyer in a personal injury lawsuit ain’t cheap.
- Thing 2 is that it will pay up to the policy limits set forth in your policy the money that you might end up legally owing if a lawsuit is filed and the claimant wins the claim in court.
In order for the carrier to be obligated under your policy to defend you or pay the claim, the claim must be one that is covered under the language of the policy. Coverage depends on what the facts are which support the claim being made. Then you compare those facts to what kind of facts are described as being covered in the policy language. Liability polices often have reams of pages defining those events and scenarios which are covered, and those which are not.
If you want your liability carrier to defend a claim made against you, you notify the carrier. It will then determine whether the claim falls within coverage. Under Illinois law, the obligation to defend is broader than to pay. This means the claim need only create a possibility of recovery, not a probability. If it’s possible that the claim could be covered, the insurance company is obligated to step in and defend you.
The problem is, what if the claim is real iffy in its facts, making it questionable on whether it is covered by the policy. In cases where the carrier disputes that the claim falls within the language of the policy, the carrier must do one of two things. Thing 1 is to defend the lawsuit under a reservation of rights (it notifies the insured it will step in to defend but it reserves the right to deny coverage if the facts ultimately pan out later on that the claim is not covered). Thing 2 is it files its own lawsuit asking a court to declare that there is no coverage for the claim at issue. The carrier might do both things at the same time.
If the carrier does neither and is later found to have wrongfully denied coverage, it would end up owing the insured not only the claim amount, but the attorneys fees incurred by the insured in fighting the claim, and possibly additional money as punishment for refusing to initially defend the case.
Ambiguity in the policy language on whether a claim is covered is resolved in favor of the insured.
At least that’s one thing in your favor that you’re getting in exchange for those outrageous premiums that liability carriers charge.
There oughta be a law against such hideous charges.