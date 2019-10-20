Nothing is so taxing as real estate taxes in Illinois. It’s now that time of season when many counties’ real estate taxes are past due and have or will soon be sold at a tax sale.
Can a property owner who ultimately loses his property to a real estate tax buyer get anything for the loss of their property if they otherwise have no legal rights to undo the tax sale and tax deed transfer?
Sure can. It’s called the Illinois Property Tax Code Indemnity fund.
And it’s a last resort. There are many ways for the property owner to try to set aside a tax sale.
Tax sales are where the tax is paid by a tax buyer for the price of the delinquent taxes, and after all notice procedures are followed and time given the property owner to redeem (payoff) the delinquent tax amount has expired, the tax buyer can ask a court to issue a deed transferring ownership to the tax buyer.
The many ways to avoid the tax deed include asking a court to set aside the sale because of improper notices during the process of sale and tax purchase, or maybe the owner filed a bankruptcy, or maybe there was a screw-up by the clerk’s office on improper allocation of payment actually made by the owner.
If the ex-owner ends up with no legal recourse to stop or undo the tax deed, and the ex-owner resided on the property that had four or fewer residential units, the ex-owner can ask a court for a money award from a state trust fund for the value of the lost property, minus the amount of taxes paid by the buyer. The ex-owner must convince the judge it is “equitable” to pay the ex-owner.
“Equitable” is a real squishy legal term. It sort of means “fair.” And what’s fair depends on the very specific circumstances that caused the tax default and the failure to stop the whole tax sale and deed issuance process.
Considered will be the mental, physical and financial status of the person seeking indemnification, their diligence and credibility. Perhaps it was a senior widow who did not know what was going on in the entire tax process because deceased hubby had always handled all their financial affairs before his death.
Facts like that. Equitable. Fair.
For claims above $99,000 it’s a tougher standard. The owner must show the loss of the property was without fault or negligence of the owner.
Of course, every owner is at fault for not paying the taxes, but that term is interpreted narrowly here. Fault or negligence under the indemnity statute means the owner must have been found to have purposefully failed in a duty or engaged in conduct materially contributing to the problem complained of (maybe the owner had ample money and acumen to timely pay the taxes but blew it on gambling or narcotics).
The ex-owner has 10 years from the date of the tax deed issuance to file a claim seeking indemnity.
That’s about as long as it may take to retire the state of Illinois debt.
Presuming it gets retired at all.