The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America has recently filed bankruptcy in Delaware. The purpose of the filing, said the national organization, was to buy time to financially prepare for an expected wave of sexual assault claims arising from the conduct of scout leaders.
How does filing bankruptcy help the national organization?
First, it puts an immediate halt everywhere to any lawsuits the alleged victims are asserting against the national organization. Secondly, with the breather given on pending lawsuits, the organization can try to prepare a plan for payment of any claims that are proven against the national organization.
One of the interesting legal aspects in what may be one of the most tangled Chapter 11 filings in memory is the role of liability insurance. Under bankruptcy law, any Chapter 11 plan by a corporation will typically provide for wiping out in whole or in part the debts owed to certain creditors to the extent not paid under the bankruptcy plan.
But some bankruptcy courts have ruled that where the bankruptcy debtor has liability insurance covering claims made by third parties, the claimant could collect from that insurance (presuming the claim is proven or settled) even if the underlying debt of the debtor/insured is otherwise wiped out under bankruptcy law.
To collect from any non-insurance-covered funding that the national organization establishes, claimants will have to file their claims in the bankruptcy case. Claimants who do not file their claim by the imposed deadline may be in jeopardy of being barred in accessing that funding should they have a provable claim. Their claim against the national organization, then, might thereafter be entirely barred if no liability coverage exists that could cover the claim.
Whether there is coverage will depend on the nature of the claim the claimant’s lawyers assert. Virtually no liability policies provide coverage for assault or battery inflicted on a third party. Claimants will likely frame their claims against the national organization as some sort of negligent oversight, which may or may not stand as a valid claim or as one falling within insurance coverage.
Which leads to another tangled legal issue for Scout organizations — the national organization is a separate entity from, and its assets are apart from, the many local troop organizations that exist. Those local entities are not protected by the national organization’s bankruptcy. They thus might not share in its assets under a bankruptcy plan to pay any claims brought against the local organizations.
The financial and public relations crisis the Boy Scouts are going through is similar to the Catholic Church for the claims against it arising from its priests committing sexual assault on minors.
A score of Roman Catholic Dioceses have also sought bankruptcy protection from the many scores of sexual assault claims that cloak the church.
The Scout motto is “Be Prepared.” With the decline of scout membership nationwide, a Chapter 11 filing by the national organization to prepare for the coming tidal wave of lawsuits may only end up being the proverbial rearranging of chairs on the deck of the metaphorical S.S. Poseidon.