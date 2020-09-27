A couple weeks ago a small, propellered drone landed in the outfield at Wrigley Field in the middle of a Cubs-Indians baseball game. After suspension of play, the drone suspended itself again and flew off into the night sky.
Which brings to mind these queries:
Do I have the right to shoot down a drone if it flies over my property?
Can I sue the drone operator for trespass or invasion of my privacy?
No. And maybe.
Whose space is it?
Federal law governs all airspace above your grass blades. The Federal Aviation Administration, the agency which Congress empowers to regulate U.S. airspace, has interpreted drones as aircraft. It is illegal under federal law to willfully damage, disable or wreck any aircraft in the air jurisdiction of the U.S. Doing so can get you a quarter-million-dollar fine and 20 years in Leavenworth making license plates.
On the few occasions that private drones have been the subject of civilian anti-aircraft fire, the feds have not been vigorous in prosecution. However, discharging a firearm while targeting the dastardly drone might also gain you prosecution under local law.
Such happened in Kentucky when a dad saw a camera-equipped drone buzzing about his backyard where his teenage daughter was sunbathing. After shot-gunning it from the sky, he was charged by the local prosecutor for felony criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
The Kentucky judge dismissed the case noting it was an act of defense to an invasion of privacy. Which is interesting since the U.S. Supreme Court long ago ruled there is no expectation of aerial privacy in one’s backyard.
FAA regulations do say small unmanned craft are not to be flown over people who are not participating in the flight.
What about self-defense in Illinois? If there is a threat of imminent bodily harm, one may use reasonable force in defense. But that law generally deals with defense against another person.
Defending against a robot?
Maybe such laws are applicable. But the drone must be attacking. Merely protecting your teenage daughter may not be enough to justify trap-shooting the dingus. The policy behind such law is the concern that bullets and pellets that go up in the air must come down somewhere, along with a disabled drone. Such falling objects may end up harming someone or someone else’s property.
If you only wing the thing, maybe it flies off out of control and hits a power line or — worse — a human-occupied aircraft, causing it to crash. Now we have real problems.
A lawsuit for privacy invasion or trespass to your property may be the remedy. Of course, you need to identify the operator.
In fact, the Kentucky dad, after the criminal action was dismissed, was sued in federal court by the drone operator who argued it was the operator’s property (the drone) that was trespassed upon when shot and destroyed while in FAA flight compliance. The judge there said the fed court had no jurisdiction to hear a claim based on measly Kentucky trespass law.
So, if you see a drone above your property, pick up the phone and call the police. In fact, it might be one of theirs under a warrant spying on your unlicensed cannabis farm that’s next to the pool where your daughter is sunbathing.
Pull!