Does the holder of a utility or governmental easement have to get your specific permission to come onto your land lest that utility commit trespass?
In a word: No. In two words: No sir.
Remember, an easement is a right to enter or go through the land owned by another for the purpose of the easement. Easements are generally created either by agreement between the land owner and another party, or by operation of law with either a law passed by a legislature or its agencies, or by common law.
The easement typically stays imposed on the land regardless of who owns it. Thus, if I sell my land to another, the rights of the easement holder go with it and thus the new owner will have to put up with the easement.
Utility easements are those granting a utility the right to run power lines, internet lines, telephone lines, water lines, sewer lines or gas lines through one’s property for the purpose of delivering their service to their customers. Easements are restricted in the space and purpose of their use.
Land trespass is where a party enters your land without authority under the law. In civil contexts that could result in the trespasser getting sued for money to compensate the land owner from any damage from the unlawful entry.
Unless the terms of the easement requires permission (or notice) to be given before use, generally specific permission or notice is not required before the easement user can go onto the land for the purpose of the easement.
Power companies have easements in the space around their power lines such that the land owner cannot interfere with those lines. The easement might be through the air space over part of your land that aerial lines go. If branches from your tree are interfering, those branches can be trimmed without getting your permission. But the easement holder has to stay within their easement. If the trimmers butcher the entire tree, killing it, and you can show that that was unnecessary for the power company’s aerial space, the utility company or the trimming company just might owe you for the cost of the tree.
Conversely, drainage districts, units of local government charged with keeping ditches clear for flow of water, may be able to butcher your backyard shrubs and lawn when working to make sure the ditch behind your house has unfettered flow — so long as the butchering was within the easement which is typically many dozens of feet on either side of the centerline of the ditch in question.
So, no, no permission is generally needed before the utility company’s tree butcherers butcher your tree limbs or the drainage district’s goons butcher your hibiscus.
But be sure to call J.U.L.I.E., the hotline for getting utilities to come out and mark their lines before you do plantings lest your replacement hibiscus, replacing the one that the drainage district goons butchered, itself butchers the underground power lines. You don’t need permission to plant, but your planting can’t trespass on their lines.
Because in the end, everyone will be butchered by legal fees.