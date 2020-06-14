What is the law regarding a president’s authority to mobilize National Guard units?
The Army and Air National Guards are military forces that have purpose and funding in and by both state and federal governments. Their formation and use by either is ultimately authorized under federal legislation having roots in local militias that served prior and since the founding of the nation.
For state purposes, each governor may mobilize its own Guard under its own state laws for use in domestic emergencies such as natural disasters or civil disorder. Such Guard units are then commanded by that state’s adjutant general who reports to the governor. The Guard is then generally operating under state funding but with additional federal funding to the states for their Guard units, especially pay or benefits for its personnel depending on length of state activation. State law then governs the conduct of its state activated Guard members.
The Guard also serves as a reserve for the regular Army and Air Force. The U.S. president may call a state’s National Guard to federal service when the U.S. or its territory is invaded or threatened with invasion by a foreign nation; there is rebellion or threat of rebellion against the federal government; or the president is unable to uphold U.S. law with regular forces.
States’ Army or Air National Guard units are organized in accordance with the structure, rank, uniforms, and equipment used by the Army or Air Force. States typically have laws where such state organization mirrors that of the national armed forces so as to receive federal funding and help in a smooth integration when called for federal service.
When mobilized for national service, a Guard unit is entirely on the federal dime and falls under the chains of command of the Army or Air Force.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1990 ruled that state governors cannot withhold consent to overseas deployment of their state Guard or without a declaration of a national emergency.
Under law there is also a District of Columbia National Army and Air Guard, which the president may also mobilize under his command similar to the criteria of state Guard federalization. The D.C. mayor has no say in the matter.
While Guard units were without firearms in D.C., the plethora of Guard units deployed, together with the alphabet soup of other federal law enforcement agencies likewise deployed in D.C. by the Commander in Chief, resulted in condemnation as overkill to the peaceful demonstrations going on outside the White House.
There is no National Guard for the Marine Corps or the Navy. Otherwise the president could have called for a flotilla to sail up the Potomac River and lob more tear gas, thus adding more smoke to the smoke and mirrors of looking strong and decisive.