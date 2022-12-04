Speed kills. It also generates a lot of angry comments from the public to police and town officials because they’re upset about how fast motorists are driving in their town.
Echoing what the majority of officials said on the subject, Savoy Village President John Brown said speeding “is probably the No. 1 complaint I receive as mayor.”
People view it as unsafe, if not a flouting of the law — especially if someone else is doing it.
Towns are taking different approaches as they try to get motorists to slow down.
Even in tiny Belgium (population 352), located near Westville in Vermilion County, the town has purchased a radar speed sign that includes a digital monitor that shows motorists how fast they’re going and electronically records the speed of each vehicle.
Belgium Village President David Crowl said something had to be done.
“People are just running up and down this road (Illinois 1) 40 to 50 mph. It’s actually working,” he said of the radar speed sign. “As far as I can tell, it’s really been slowing them down.”
Crowl said the village also added stop signs at an intersection with East Kelly Street to halt traffic because the route where school buses pick up children was changed.
Westville Village President Mike Weese said speeding “is very bad, mainly on Route 1. We have permission from the state to put it on Route 1. The speed limit goes from 40 to 30, and nobody pays attention.
“It’s just like (when motorists see) a squad car, they’ll slow down once it’s gone. Side streets are kind of that way. On Route 1, we have a lot of accidents. Mainly they just don’t pay attention to these speed limits anymore.”
Like Belgium, the town bought a pair of radar speed signs, one of which will be moved around to trouble spots. Weese said the signs work and speeds diminish, but when one is moved, the speeds go back up to where they were.
Speeding seems to have gotten worse, he said. One problem is a lack of police officers.
“We were down to three for a while,” Weese said. “Nobody wants to do that job anymore. Cellphones have hurt, too.”
Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown said state troopers have told him they have seen a rise in interstate highway speeds since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“State police said now they see on the interstate people not just going 10 mph over the limit but 20 over, which before I think was the exception,” he said.
During the pandemic, many police departments were reluctant to stop motorists for speeding.
“For about a year when COVID hit, we were limiting traffic-enforcement contact as much as we could,” Tony Brown said. “That seems to have emboldened people. More than just traffic, too. We saw that big spike in gun violence last year.”
He said Rantoul bought two radar speed signs last year, and as Weese observed, they work while they’re up, but when they’re moved, the higher speeds return.
“You get a lot of complaints about speeding and asking for the speed signs,” he said.
The high speeds generally take place on main thoroughfares. In Paxton, that’s Railroad Avenue (U.S. 45) and West Ottawa Road and East Pells Street (Illinois 9), according to police Chief Coy Cornett.
“I do know we’re giving out tickets on a regular basis at 20 (mph) over,” Cornett said.
He said he hasn’t seen many problems on residential streets.
The police department, for example, had been getting complaints about high speeds on Orleans Street but discovered most drivers weren’t traveling at excessive speeds. Sometimes people think motorists are traveling faster than they really are through residential areas.
“It’s not actually that bad at all,” he said. “Only two people were over 10 mph.”
Cornett said when his department receives speeding complaints in a neighborhood, he has his officers increase patrols there.
“All of our squad cars are equipped with Stalker radar units,” he said. “We also place our mph speed trailer in that neighborhood for approximately one week. At the end of that week, I download the information provided by the speed trailer’s computer. This information will provide me with the exact speeds in that specific neighborhood. Plus, it provides the dates and approximate times of the problem drivers. Once we have this information, if needed, we can target those specific days and times.”
Mahomet police Chief Mike Metzler said patrol officers run radar on a regular basis in various parts of town.
The department also has two radar speed signs that are moved around the community to help address problem areas or when police receive a complaint.
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown said the speed trailers were purchased a few years ago.
“At first we moved them around between a few locations every couple of months,” he said. “Then we decided to leave them more long term at a couple of high-traffic locations where we found speeding was an issue.”
Patrick Brown said the village has put money into its budget this fiscal year to buy two more post-mounted, solar-powered radar signs that will be ordered this winter. They will be placed at higher-traffic locations and will be moved around the community when speed concerns need to be addressed.
He said police always have a presence in the school zones.
“Outside of school zones, most of the concerns we hear come from the larger neighborhoods,” he said. “Unfortunately, most of the violators are the people who live in the neighborhood.”
Patrick Brown said his biggest advice for adults is to drive like their children are out playing.
“No one ever speeds in front of their own house, but we do seem to have an issue when they are down the streets,” he said. “For teenagers, just slow down and drive like your behind-the-wheel instructor is grading you.”
Philo Village President Larry Franks said he and trustees are receiving numerous calls about excessive speeds.
Acting on the advice of the sheriff’s department, the village opted to buy radar signs.
“There’s not one silver bullet, but these do help a lot,” he said. “We thought we would give it a shot and we would move them around. The frustrating part of it ... I would say 99 percent of the people who are driving too fast are residents of town.”
Franks said the radar signs aren’t cheap at about $4,000 apiece, but something needed to be done.
He said the sheriff’s department has also done more radar checks and increased patrols in Philo.
John Brown said Savoy reduced its residential speed limit from 30 to 25 mph more than a year ago due to complaints, primarily from parents — “particularly in the subdivisions where we have long straightaways.”
The village bought three radar speed signs to make people aware of how fast they are traveling.
“I think most of the time, people don’t realize where the speed limit transitions,” he said.
John Brown agrees drivers appear to be traveling faster in the post-pandemic-lockdown era “because police officers weren’t stopping people.”
Oakwood Village President Robert Wright said his community has installed a new stop sign at the intersection of Park and Oakwood streets in the school zone as a speed-reduction device.
The village has also increased random speed checks throughout the village “by targeting more locations.”
Wright said the village is also “reinvestigating 24/7 speed-monitoring devices that will not only monitor speeds in real time, but also collect speed data analysis for” the Oakwood Police Department.
In Tolono, the village board approved the addition of four stop signs, in part to induce drivers to back off on the gas pedal. Long stretches without the signs have turned into speeding zones.
Tolono Village President Rob Murphy said village officials “always have complaints about speeding and people not stopping at stop signs.”
He said he tries to review the village’s stop-sign ordinance yearly to see if any changes are needed.
He encourages trustees to drive through their part of town and “see if you need stop signs or take stop signs out.”
Rantoul’s Tony Brown said using stop signs to reduce traffic isn’t the preferred method, but it does seem to work.
“For example, one area we were having trouble with last year, we put a stop sign up in the middle of a long stretch of road,” he said. “We evaluate the need for additional stop signs. That’s not the preferred way.
“We’ve tried that in one location on Niepswah at Deerfield. We were getting a lot of complaints. It’s a pretty big stretch of straightaway. The neighbors had a petition asking for a particular stop sign. They’re not supposed to be used for speed.”
Tony Brown said there are standards for when stop signs should be erected, “but we wanted to try it anyway.”
He said his department would like to conduct a coordinated effort between all three patrol shifts that would target not just speeding, but accident-causing violations.