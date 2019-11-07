URBANA — A misdemeanor theft charge lodged against a former Champaign County Courthouse security officer has been dismissed in the wake of her successful completion of a second-chance program.
Joanne Lewis, 59, of Champaign completed 15 hours of public service, paid her fees and made restitution of $63 to the employee from whom she allegedly stole.
Lewis, who worked as a Champaign County sheriff’s court security officer about eight years, resigned her post July 19, two days after she allegedly took money from the purse of a co-worker that was in that woman’s desk.
Court records show she successfully completed the program Nov. 1 so her criminal case was dismissed in advance of a scheduled Nov. 15 status hearing. She had been charged Sept. 11.