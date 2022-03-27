Their Turn: Questions community members would ask the 3 CPD chief finalists
The City of Champaign has announced the finalists for the Chief of Police position. The public is invited to attend a community open house on March 29 to meet the finalists. More details at https://t.co/uXpIuFJY2u. pic.twitter.com/kaNIrVwQGh— City of Champaign (@champaigncity) March 24, 2022
Seven months and three weeks after Anthony Cobb packed up his office, the search for his successor is set to shift to the interview phase.
With the three finalists for Champaign police chief due in town Monday, we asked a diverse mix of community members: What questions would you like to see asked of Angela Coonce, Bryce Johnson and Timothy T. Tyler?
REBECCA GINSBURG, director, UI’s Education Justice Project
Many communities across the U.S. have, in recent years, assigned duties and responsibilities formerly held by their police departments to other agencies. Are you prepared to oversee such a process in Champaign? Please explain your answer.
ROAA AL-HEETI, attorney, Maatuka, Al-Heeti Emkes LLC
What do you see as Champaign's biggest problem at this time? What procedure do you plan to implement to address that problem?
What issue do you see emerging that would be a problem for Champaign in 10 years? What do you plan to do to lessen or eliminate that issue?
Is there a specific case that was meaningful to you that makes you a good fit for Champaign?
GREG COZAD, CEO, Cozad Asset Management
What specific strategies or ideas do you have to help reduce gun violence in our community?
EMMA DORANTES, attorney, Legal Advocacy Service
What changes will you make in the training of your law enforcement officers to help them de-escalate encounters with individuals going through a mental health crisis?"
CHARLISA HART, owner, Champaign’s Les Cheveux Gallery
Could you expand on your college credentials?
What would you do if one of your officers committed a crime?
Will you live in the area in which you serve?
Have you ever been reprimanded for misconduct with a civilian?
Why are you leaving your current precinct?
According to the data, 40 percent of officers’ deaths nationwide are related to domestic violence calls. Will you provide officers with periodic training in regards to domestic violence calls?
CADI HU, senior, Urbana Uni High
How would you go about establishing a strong connection with the community, being new to Champaign?
WES LU, senior, Urbana Uni High
How do we increase school security while maintaining a safe and comfortable learning environment?
SALLY MA, senior, Urbana Uni High
With our local police officer numbers low, how would you increase recruitment and retainment to rebuild the staff?
DOUG ABBOTT, director of church administration, Faith United Methodist Church
Based upon your experience and what you know of the situation, what would be your first directive as chief to begin curbing the violence in this community?
Or, there has been a great deal of discussion about proactive policing and community policing. What do those terms mean to you and how would either or both be used to help quell our crime problems in Champaign?
MARIETTA TURNER, Parkland College dean of students and Courage Connection board member
What would you do to better educate and prepare officers/staff about domestic violence and interactions with these families/partners? Much has been written about police involvement in these types of cases, from the police departments being frustrated by victims’ fear of pressing charges, processing these cases in the courts to tales of departments that still arrested victims who had been defending themselves.
How would you prepare the department to help protect all victims, including the largely mother/children populations impacted?
DAVID THIES, attorney, Webber & Thies
How would you approach the necessary blending of the work of the police, social services agencies, faith community activities and political/educational institutions in performing your job as police chief?
DALITSO SULAMOYO, CEO, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission
If selected as the next chief of police for the city of Champaign, what methods or approaches would you use to build trust with communities that have negative views toward law enforcement due to negative experiences?
How can we effectively reduce gun violence in our community?
How has policing changed over time and what constitutes effective policing?
MARY MAHAFFEY, customer engagement manager, UI System
Where do you see yourself in five years in this role?
How would you respond if you witnessed an acquaintance commit a crime while you were off-duty?
KENTON ELMORE, former member of Champaign’s Police Use of Force Review Board and Human Relations Commissioner
Our chief of police will have many top priority challenges to address immediately. What goals will you set and achieve in your first 100 days?
ELIZABETH McGREAL COOK, CEO, Courage Connection
How do you think domestic violence relates to the overall violence in our community, and what role do you believe law enforcement plays in helping to identity/mitigate domestic violence?
LIZ McDONALD, Champaign Realtor
How will you support our police officers to allow them to do their best work to protect our community? I'd like to hear your ideas on how to attract new officers to our force, while at the same time retaining our veteran officers and making them feel valuable and respected.
PEGGY PRICHARD, Champaign marketing professional
The past few years have seen a city council that is not outwardly supportive of our police force. There’s been an increase in crime and a decrease in number of police officers for this reason.
If selected, are you willing to stick it out and do your best to convince our local elected officials that they need to support our local police force and give them the tools they need to make our community safer?
In addition, are you willing to listen to local residents and businesses and address their concerns and suggestions about what needs to be done to ensure the safety of our community?
JOHN KATSINAS, retired benefits manager and former Katsinas Restaurant co-owner
What type of gun violence problems do you have in your current job, and what steps have been taken?
BLAKE PORTER, owner, BigGuy Technologies
What would be your plan for working with (and possibly pushing) the city to increase funding for the Champaign Police, to ensure that we have the proper amount of officers on duty at all times, with the resources they need?
The city of Champaign will not continue to be a safe community if we are not equipped with the officers, tools and resources they need to maintain the law. Law and order are literally the foundation of justice. How would you make sure we have a fully staffed and ready-to-respond force in Champaign?
VIKRAM AMAR, dean, UI College of Law
If you get and take this job, two years from now, what specific metrics would you want to look at to decide whether you were succeeding? What would success on the job look like in two years?
DANNEL McCOLLUM, former Champaign mayor
If the candidate were White, I would begin with this: I have heard many persons claim ‘some my best friends are Black,’ a much-abused cliche by White people who claim, for obvious reasons, to have found it convenient to elevate casual acquaintances with a few Black persons they have and/or met as serious friends. Could you expand upon your relations with a few of these persons?
If Black, could you name three Black public figures who have made the most positive impacts in Black-White relations and why?
JASON CHAMBERS, associate professor, UI College of Media
The question I’d ask would be what measures of community-based policing the new chief favors.
Beyond the answer of ‘more cops,’ there are ways for a chief to build trust with the community. While those may not all lead to reduced violence, they can lead to more community members being willing to step up as witnesses to support the conviction of perpetrators.
MICHAEL LaDUE, former Champaign City Council member
To be a city councilman is less something you do than it is what you become. You are required to live in the jurisdiction you represent. It is of the essence of the thing.
The same expectation applies to all city department heads. When you take the check, you are sharing in the fortunes of the community that delegates some of its business to you. Nowhere is this more true than in policing. For 30 years, Champaign has used the phrase ‘community policing’ in an aspirational way, yet we have officers who prefer to live elsewhere.
What will a new police chief do to turn this around, to invite prospective officers to participate in the community by living in it, among their stakeholders?
Policing is a sacred trust that a community invests in those who wear the badge, as they delegate the most sensitive, and sometimes final, responsibility to them. Those who wear our badge should be our neighbors.
AL ALLISON, Champaign business owner
My question is one that requires them to actually think things through. I would ask: Since you’re coming in undermanned and behind the 8 ball in violence, things won’t change fast unless you can get more community help in solving and slowing crime. What’s your plan to change things to earn the trust and help of all people you are hired to protect and serve, considering all this talk hasn’t shown any positive results?
DOMINIQUE JOHNSON, CEO of Dom’s Custom Designs
What would you do to curb the amount of guns on our streets?
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER, retired RN, Indivisible Illinois leadership team member and delivery co-coordinator for the Food and More Food Pantry
Gun violence in Champaign is at epidemic proportions. Statistics show that, even among other cities our size, Champaign is No. 2 in gun violence deaths. So, to me that means, whatever methods have been previously utilized for quelling and preventing gun violence, have not worked.
We need an innovative thinker for our police chief. What new ideas, that are out of the box, do you bring to the table?
GREG STOCK, Centennial High teacher and former Champaign City Council member
Have you worked with outside groups and neighborhoods in the past to discuss ways to both prevent and to solve violent crime in your community?
If so, how productive were those collaborations and what ideas and initiatives from them would you bring to Champaign?
BRAD PASSALACQUA, Champaign County Board member
Are you going to go to the city council, the mayor and the city manager and demand that they take the handcuffs off the police and let them do their job?
This city, this state and this country are tiptoeing around crime and criminals, scared to allow law enforcement to do their job and not supporting officers when they are forced to act. This ultra sensitivity to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, etcetera, is not saving lives. These so-called criminal justice reforms are killing the very people the "reforms" are supposed to be protecting.
DEMARIO TURNER, vice chair of Champaign’s Human Relations Commission
What strategies will be used for police officers to work with citizens and other community partners like those within the Community Coalition to disrupt gun violence?
In large part, witnesses don’t come forward with critical information related to gun violence because of fear and safety. So when gun violence requires a reactive police response, what efforts will police officers make to gain the trust and cooperation of witnesses?
AL KURTZ, past chairman, Champaign County Board
What were the major problems and challenges in your present job and how did you handle or solve them?