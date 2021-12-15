Submit your Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — Rev. Willie Comer was on his way to Booker T. Washington STEM Academy on Monday afternoon when he came across police tape near Fifth and Vine streets.
Minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot in his car mere blocks from the school. The students Comer was planning to see were just coming off of a school lockdown.
It’s the “boldness” to shoot in broad daylight that frightens Comer more than anything.
“The shooters have no concern for the safety of the community,” he said. “There are elderly people who live on that block, kids who play at Douglass Park. We’re right down the street from a school.
“These things are becoming out of control,” he said.
A weekend of violence in the C-U community crept into Monday, when three gun-related incidents, including Champaign’s 16th homicide of 2021, caught the attention of the county.
First was the shooting on Fifth and Washington streets, first reported at12:13 p.m.
According to Champaign police, a vehicle approached another and someone fired several rounds into the car 26-year-old Daveyonta D. Fairman was in.
Mr. Fairman’s vehicle crashed and one of the bullets hit him in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. in Carle Foundation Hospital, Coroner Duane Northrup said.
Later that same afternoon, Rantoul officers were sent to the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive around 3:40 p.m., responding to multiple reports of shots fired. Officers recovered about 100 bullet casings and live ammunition at the scene.
No injuries have been reported, though the Rantoul Police Department is still conducting interviews and processing evidence, Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said Tuesday.
“Any time there’s any gunfire, it’s concerning obviously, but in the middle of residential neighborhood is a concern right after school hours, when there’s huge potential for a lot of people to be affected,” Sullivan said.
From witness testimonies, police have drawn that the shooting was “no random act,” and there were two groups of people involved, though little is known about why one or the other was targeted, Sullivan said.
Finally, about three hours later: an armed robbery on the University of Illinois campus near the intersection of Sixth and Daniel streets, just a block from the Quad.
The suspect arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and defacing a firearm was a 15-year-old boy.
Comer has been running a program through Central Illinois Youth for Christ, where he gives local middle-schoolers the opportunity to drive and race remote-control cars. He said he spoke to kids on Tuesday about the campus incident and the age of the suspect.
“Right now, the conversation is being in and out of bounds, and how important it is to stay in bounds,” Comer said. “You may be headed somewhere and make one decision to get off track and it can impact the rest of your life.”
He said he’s heard from kids who are scared walking home from school.
“We have to understand what they’re feeling,” he said. “If shooters can hear from kids in third, fourth, fifth grade who say, ‘Man, I’m scared to go outside and play,’ maybe it’ll touch a heart. We need to let kids be kids.”