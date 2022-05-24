URBANA — The third of four young men involved in what authorities believe was a shooting done in retaliation for a murder last summer has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Devontis Miles, 16, of Champaign pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted vehicular hijacking in connection with an Aug. 3 shooting and police pursuit.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Miles -- tried as an adult -- was one of four males who were in a car about 11 a.m. that Tuesday in the 600 block of Autumn Fields that drove by a male pedestrian and fired at him. He was not hit, but a house nearby was struck by gunfire.
After the shooting, the car sped south on U.S. 45 with police, who had been alerted to its presence by license-plate readers, in pursuit. It crashed near the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 74 on Urbana’s northeast side and its four occupants got out, tossing guns as they ran.
Rietz said they tried unsuccessfully to take one of the vehicles in line at the drive-thru at the nearby Steak ‘n Shake on Kenyon Road. When that failed, the group ran to the Urbana Country Club, where they were caught on the golf course.
Among the arrestees was Patrick Briggs, 20, whose mother, Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42, was shot and killed inside her Church Street home in Urbana, several hours before the Rantoul shooting.
Briggs is charged with multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a gun, vehicle invasion, attempted vehicle hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He told a judge last week that he wants to represent himself on the felonies, some of which carry lengthy mandatory prison terms if he’s convicted. Judge Randy Rosenbaum allowed that and set a trial date for July 25.
Earlier this month, Teron Laws, 21, of Atlanta also received a five-year prison term for aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted vehicular hijacking. Williams Laws III, 22, of Champaign was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison for vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Miles was given credit for 294 days already served. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence.
At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm.