URBANA — A third teen believed to have been involved in the murder of a Lyft driver in Urbana earlier this year is in custody in Urbana.
Tyjohn G. Williams, 16, who listed an address in the 2300 block of South Barberry Drive, Champaign, was arraigned this week by Judge Brett Olmstead in the Jan. 12 first-degree murder of Kristian Philpotts.
Mr. Philpotts, 29, of Chicago, was trying to earn money to go to veterinary school and was driving a rental Jeep about 6:20 p.m. that Wednesday when he was shot during an apparent robbery attempt.
He was found unresponsive on South Vine Street near Burkwood Court, south of Florida Avenue, having apparently gotten out of the Jeep after being shot in the back. He died about a half-hour later at Carle Foundation Hospital from the single bullet wound.
Within hours, Urbana police had two teens in custody and knew they were looking for Williams, who got picked up by his mother in Urbana, then jumped from her car and fled.
He was arrested on March 7 in Gainesville, Ga., and returned to Champaign County recently.
On Jan. 24, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed murder charges against Williams, 10 days after she had charged co-defendants Jahiem Dyer, 17, and Na’Shown Fenderson, 16, both of Champaign. Rietz said the three teens are cousins.
Rietz said during the investigation into Mr. Philpotts’ death, police spoke to Williams’ mother, who said she was the one who had arranged the ride for the teens to go to an address on South Cottage Grove Avenue in Urbana.
Mr. Philpotts’ phone had been found on him, which showed the ride-hailing app and the requested ride from Fenderson’s Champaign home to Urbana.
Inside the Jeep was a single bullet casing and two other phones.
Police learned that all three teens had been in the Jeep at the time of the shooting, but it’s not clear which of them is believed to have fired the fatal shot.
Shortly after the shooting, Fenderson and Dyer were spotted by Urbana police on a porch on South Vine Street. They told the resident they needed to use a phone to get a ride. The officer later saw them get in a car on Florida Avenue that belonged to a relative of Fenderson.
Police followed the car, leading to the ultimate arrest of those two, but Williams had split off from them shortly after the shooting.
Rietz said Williams also knocked on a door in the area of the shooting and asked to use a phone to call his mother.
“That’s how we were able to identify him — through Ring doorbell video and the neighbor’s phone,” Rietz said.
Rietz said Williams’ mother told police she picked him up, but as they drove off, she said he jumped out of her car and fled and that she didn’t know where he went.
Williams was represented in court Monday by Chicago attorney Stephen Komie. Williams is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $3 million bond and is due back in court April 25 for a probable-cause hearing.
Rietz said he has no previous juvenile adjudications.
If convicted of murder, he faces up to 85 years in prison.