Jessica Buescher, fourth from left, and others wear the T-shirts she sold as a fundraiser to benefit Officer Christopher Oberheim’s family. She said 2,000 have already been sold.

MONTICELLO — Hundreds of spectators lined North State Street on Wednesday with a single purpose: to honor and pay tribute to Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, a Monticello resident killed on a domestic-disturbance call last week.

But how they showed their love and respect took many forms.

Take Stanley Vaughan, a longtime Monticello and State Street resident. Those passing by will see that his front yard iris garden now features one solitary flower.

“I trimmed all the others around it, and that’s his flower, honoring him,” Vaughan said. “God rest his soul.”

Several along the route wore T-shirts with a thin-blue-line flag and Officer Oberheim’s name and badge number — 703 — that were sold as a fundraiser for his family.

Organizer Jessica Buescher said 2,000 have already been sold.

“I asked, ‘What can I do?’ and I make T-shirts,” she said of her collaborative effort with Truck House T’s in Champaign.

“Nobody should have to go through that loss, and I wanted to make sure that we can take care of the family.”

Jean Schneider said she isn’t related by blood to the fallen officer but feels she is kin by law enforcement through her late husband, Dan, a former Monticello police officer.

She remembered how the community supported her when Dan died at age 92.

“When my husband died, I had great support from the town. I had a lot of support from people,” she said.

So Schneider said she is not surprised at the outpouring of support for the Oberheim family.

“This town will do anything for anybody,” she said.

Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's Funeral and Burial

As proof, a GoFundMe account for Officer Oberheim’s family has raised more than $170,000 in just five days.

“It’s amazing how quickly the community came together,” said Maddy Peddycoart, a friend of the officer’s widow, Amber, who is now a patient of hers at Christie Clinic.

Hundreds of police cars from across the state, including the Chicago suburbs, were part of the funeral procession that traveled from Decatur and to Monticello Township Cemetery, where Officer Oberheim was laid to rest.

Along the way, flags were plentiful, including a large one hoisted by firefighters that seemed to take up the entire intersection of North State and Wilson streets.

Prior to the cars arriving, there was a relaxed buzz among the crowd, with children playing and adults chatting.

But all became silent as soon as the lights of the first squad car arrived.

Hats were taken off. Some spectators held their hands over their hearts as others bowed their heads. Some did both.

“My middle daughter is on the (high school) softball team with Avery (Oberheim). I just came out to support the Oberheims,” Lori Dasher said.

Her desire is to see the outpouring of kindness continue.

“Hopefully, the compassion and everything doesn’t stop when this is all over,” she said. “Hopefully, they still have their circle that will lift them up.”

Monticello High School was well represented along the path of the procession.

“We’re here to pay respect to Officer Oberheim. It’s been a pretty emotional time for everyone,” junior Grace Stapf said.

She said the loss has been felt in the high school hallways.

“This past week, we had a poster, and everyone in the school signed it, ‘Best Wishes To Avery,’ to support her,” Stapf said. “That was really cool to see.”

Classmate Sophie Happ knew Officer Oberheim from where he may have been most comfortable: on the softball field as a traveling-team coach.

“It’s just really nice to be able to honor him and thank him for all that he’s done and the sacrifice he made,” Happ said.

Onlookers lined North State Street from the downtown area to the cemetery.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a Community Media Group newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.

