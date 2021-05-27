MONTICELLO — Hundreds of spectators lined North State Street on Wednesday with a single purpose: to honor and pay tribute to Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, a Monticello resident killed on a domestic-disturbance call last week.
But how they showed their love and respect took many forms.
Take Stanley Vaughan, a longtime Monticello and State Street resident. Those passing by will see that his front yard iris garden now features one solitary flower.
“I trimmed all the others around it, and that’s his flower, honoring him,” Vaughan said. “God rest his soul.”
Several along the route wore T-shirts with a thin-blue-line flag and Officer Oberheim’s name and badge number — 703 — that were sold as a fundraiser for his family.
Organizer Jessica Buescher said 2,000 have already been sold.
“I asked, ‘What can I do?’ and I make T-shirts,” she said of her collaborative effort with Truck House T’s in Champaign.
“Nobody should have to go through that loss, and I wanted to make sure that we can take care of the family.”
Andrea Bailey, a Monticello sixth grade teacher, on the importance of today’s procession and what Christopher Oberheim meant to the Monticello community: pic.twitter.com/UhHFLgHM1a
Police officers stand at attention as officer Chris Oberheim's body is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region were on hand to show their support for the family and those who knew and worked alongside Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God Church on Wednesday in Decatur.
Law-enforcement officers from around the state and region stand at attention Wednesday outside Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur as Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s casket is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery.
A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region are on hand at Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur to show their support for the family and friends of Officer Christpher Oberheim.
Woman and children watch as the hearse passes at the funeral processional along State Street of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, IL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A contingent of police officers make their way through the cemetery at the parade and burial of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, IL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
As proof, a GoFundMe account for Officer Oberheim’s family has raised more than $170,000 in just five days.
“It’s amazing how quickly the community came together,” said Maddy Peddycoart, a friend of the officer’s widow, Amber, who is now a patient of hers at Christie Clinic.
Hundreds of police cars from across the state, including the Chicago suburbs, were part of the funeral procession that traveled from Decatur and to Monticello Township Cemetery, where Officer Oberheim was laid to rest.
Along the way, flags were plentiful, including a large one hoisted by firefighters that seemed to take up the entire intersection of North State and Wilson streets.
Prior to the cars arriving, there was a relaxed buzz among the crowd, with children playing and adults chatting.
But all became silent as soon as the lights of the first squad car arrived.