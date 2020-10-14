Thomasboro dealing with rash of vehicle break-ins
THOMASBORO — Police Chief Eric Shumate has a reminder for residents of this tiny village in northern Champaign County:
“Just because Thomasboro is a small village does not mean that the same types of crime that occurs in larger towns does not happen here. It does,” Shumate said, “just on a smaller scale.”
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said two vehicles were stolen between 2 and 7:10 a.m. Oct. 2.
- A 2013 Dodge Durango was stolen from the 600 block of North Schluter. Apperson said the keys were left in the vehicle.
- A 2017 Kia Optima was stolen from the 700 block of West Clark Street. Keys to the vehicle were taken from the garage.
Apperson said neither vehicle has been recovered.
On Sunday, someone entered five vehicles and stole items, including a hand gun, on South John, Shelly and Jacobsen streets.
“It’s really something that’s just started,” Shumate said.
Shumate told residents they shouldn’t leave items of value in plain view in their vehicle and encouraged them to leave their outside lights on after dark.
He also encouraged residents to lock their vehicles, park in the garage or as close to their home as possible. Shumate said residents should make sure their video-surveillance systems are working properly.
“Any additional help we can obtain to catch these criminals would be helpful,” Shumate said.