THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Fire Protection District is receiving $300,000 for new equipment, according to an announcement Thursday from state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.
Thomasboro was one of 23 communities around the state to receive funding from the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program.
Bennett said the funding allows the district to buy new trucks and other equipment it needs.
The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program offers zero-interest or low-interest loans to emergency responders across the state.