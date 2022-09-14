URBANA — A Thomasboro woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a man for whom she worked has been charged with felony theft.
Hope R. Preston, 58, had been sent a notice to appear in court Wednesday on a Class 2 felony charge of theft over $10,000.
She is accused of forging checks in the amount of just over $13,000 on the account of an elderly Champaign man for whom she worked as a house cleaner.
The man had first reported to police what he believed was fraudulent activity in his checking account back in May.
An investigation revealed that several checks had been forged in a three-month period starting in early February and either cashed or deposited into the account of a relative of Preston. Preston had access to that relative’s account, the report said.
Police interviewed Preston, who admitted she was having financial problems, was remorseful and promised to cooperate and to try to repay the money.
Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $5,000 and told her to return to court Nov. 29.
The crime is a Class 2 felony punishable by penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.