URBANA — A Champaign County jury Tuesday returned a mixed bag of verdicts in the case of a Thomasboro man accused of raping and beating a former girlfriend.
The jury deliberated about four hours before acquitting Mark Frandle, 36, of two counts of criminal sexual assault that accused him of raping the woman as she slept on two different occasions in June 2020. But jurors could not reach unanimous verdicts on two counts that alleged he used force to sexually assault her.
They convicted him of aggravated domestic battery for a violent attack on her in March of that year.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said she needs time to consider whether she will retry Frandle on the criminal sexual assault charges that the jury could not return a verdict on.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum continued the case to March 29 and sent Frandle back to jail, where he’s been since his July 7, 2020, arrest awaiting trial.
The 39-year-old woman sobbed through most of the hour she was on the witness stand as she gave details of how Frandle abused her during the about 18 months they lived together, beginning in December 2018.
Alferink bolstered her case by calling another woman — a stranger to the victim in this case — who testified about similar physical abuse she suffered by Frandle when they dated between 2014 and 2016.
The alleged victim testified she met Frandle at a bar where she worked. Having been recently evicted, she moved in with him and thought she loved him.
Around February 2019, she testified, he became “very mentally and verbally abusive,” calling her fat, accusing her of lying and infidelity, checking her cellphone and using pejorative terms to describe her biracial daughter.
She said on March 15, 2020, she returned home from the store with a girlfriend, and “he was just angry ... being very hateful” because she had been gone so long.
Trying to ignore him, she said he kept “grabbing my face to look at him.”
When he called her daughter a vile name, she said she punched him, evoking a violent response.
“He was just on me, hitting me, kicking me, pulling me around by my hoodie, hitting me everywhere with his hands,” she said.
He then put his hands around her neck and squeezed.
“I couldn’t breathe. I think I passed out,” she said.
The abuse continued as he “grabbed my face and was trying to rip it open with his hands,” she said, demonstrating a clawing motion on either side of her nose.
She said the next day, they went to Meijer, but he ordered her to stay in the car. She took photos of herself that were shown to the jury, showing her swollen face and bright red bruising around her eyes, on her hand and thigh.
Alferink also questioned her about two different arguments at their home in June 2020. She said she tried to walk away from Frandle when “he put his arm around my neck and made me pass out.”
She said she awoke to him on top of her having sex with her.
In the second incident, she said she went to bed after an argument, waking to Frandle holding a rolled up T-shirt against her throat as he hovered over her.
“I couldn’t breathe at all. I panicked,” she said, adding he eventually left the room.
She moved to a different side of the bed and awoke to him having sex with her, shoving her face into the wall.
Not long after, she said she moved out and on July 2, told Thomasboro Police Chief Eric Shumate, in a four-hour interview, what had been happening. Frandle was arrested July 7 and has been in jail since.
Both the woman and Shumate said Shumate tried to talk to her in March after her alleged beating following a tip from the woman’s mother. Because Frandle was right next to her listening to the call, she told Shumate it was a misunderstanding and that she was OK. He told her to call him if she needed help.
Shumate said in June, he was tagging cars over parking violations and met the woman in a car on the street by Frandle’s home. Recognizing her name, he asked her again if she needed help and said she “immediately” began crying and urged him to keep his voice down because Frandle had a camera outside his home that recorded video and audio and she didn’t want him to hear the exchange.
On cross-examination by Frandle’s attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, the woman admitted she used cocaine, that she had frequent consensual sex with Frandle, that they made sex tapes together and that she didn’t contact police after the incidents she described to the jury.
The only other witness for the state was a Phoenix woman who said she dated Frandle from 2014 to 2016 and was the victim of “verbal, physical and mental abuse” by him beginning six months into their relationship.
She described an overnight visit to a hotel in Watseka after a concert in which an angry Frandle “charged at me and took me down with his legs.”
“He put his hands around my neck and the full weight of his body on my chest and proceeded to choke me,” she said. “I really couldn’t breathe. I felt very dizzy.”
She said her fear of Frandle kept her from telling anyone about that incident.
She described an April 2016 incident at Frandle’s father’s home where he again tripped her so that she was on the floor, then began choking her.
“He slammed my head into the floor. I began to lose my breath,” she said.
He got off her, and when she tried to retrieve her cellphone and get her house key off his key ring, he again tripped her, pushed her down and choked her till she lost consciousness.
“He gets off me and asks me not to call the police because he wants to see his son,” she said, adding she went to her father’s and he called the police.
Testifying on his own behalf, Frandle denied ever forcing the woman to have sex with him, ever trying to keep her from leaving the house or talking to other men.
“It’s completely untrue. I just don’t think it would be appropriate for her to do this to me,” said Frandle, who has previous convictions for criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and driving under the influence.
He was on parole for domestic battery with a prior domestic battery when he was arrested in July 2020.