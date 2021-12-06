URBANA — A Thomasboro man who allegedly molested a child several years ago is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Warren Grob Jr., 70, was arrested Friday by Thomasboro police in connection with an investigation that began in early October when a teen told relatives he had allegedly been sexually molested by Grob.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said based on the teen’s statements to police and their subsequent investigation, Grob will be formally charged Monday with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Judge Ronda Holliman set Grob’s bond Sunday at $400,000. If convicted of the more-serious Class X felony charge, Grob faces six to 60 years in prison.
Alferink said the teen said he was molested repeatedly between January 2011 and December 2014 when Grob acted as his caretaker at Grob’s Thomasboro home. The acts allegedly occurred after Grob’s wife left for work and he was alone with the boy, according to what the teen told police.