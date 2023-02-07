URBANA — A Thomasboro man who pleaded guilty in December to molesting a young boy several years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum said it was clear that Warren Grob, 72, had been engaging in aberrant criminal behavior for decades, but had been able to go “unchecked, unnoticed and unfound.“
“Now he’s been found, and he has to face the consequences,” the judge said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink recommended 20 years in prison for Grob, who pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He admitted that between 2011 and 2014 he had sexual contact with a child under 13.
Alferink said she gave Grob the benefit of his advanced age and ill health when she agreed to the cap of 20 years for a crime that’s punishable by 60.
She and Grob’s attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, agreed that there was another victim willing to testify that Grob, an over-the-road truck driver, molested him multiple times between 1997 and 1999 when he was between eight and 10 years old.
“His criminal history is minor, but we know offenses like these are often not caught for years,” said Alferink, arguing for the higher sentence because Grob was in a position of trust over his victims.
Piraino recommended between six and 10 years for his client, saying that Grob had spared the victims from testifying with his guilty plea.
“He has lost everything,” said Piraino.
Grab was forced to declare bankruptcy after being criminally charged more than a year ago, the lawyer said.
“At his age, 10 years is a lifetime,” Piraino said.
Rosenbaum noted that two misdemeanor convictions Grob had in the early 1970s for contributing to the delinquency of a minor were sexually motivated, which showed that his more recent criminal behavior was not just some impulsive act.
Grob will have to serve almost 13 years of the sentence, but was given credit for 14 months he’s already spent in jail.