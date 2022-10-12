THOMASBORO — The northern Champaign County village of Thomasboro is in the midst of looking for more police help after having fired its police chief in June.
The village board was expected to approve advertising for an additional part-time officer. The village could also consider contracting for regular patrols with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The board voted this summer to fire Eric Shumate as police chief — a move with which Village President Tyler Evans disagreed.
“He’s a quality, good dude,” Evans said. “The board decided to let him go and go in a different direction. It was kind of a surprise for me.”
He said Shumate hadn’t done anything wrong.
Shumate said he was given no reason for the firing.
“My full-time position was voted out by a majority of the board,” he said.
Shumate has since been hired as police chief in Virginia, Ill.
Mike Martinez, who has worked for the village for more than 15 years, will serve as police chief on a part-time basis while continuing to work for Frasca International in Urbana.
While Evans didn’t think Shumate should be let go, he said it could open some opportunities for the village.
“Maybe we can get everything covered police-wise with part-time help ... at a lower rate.”
Money will be a factor. The village budget for Shumate’s pay and benefits totaled about $63,000, according to Evans.
Evans would also like the board to consider hiring a part-time village administrator — “someone to come in and see a lot of the projects and programs are implemented and to see them through,” he said.
“Some of the time (for Shumate) was spent with enforcing not the crime but ... telling people, ‘Hey, you need to mow your grass,’ the upkeep of properties and those types of ordinances.
“The goal is to clean the place up but have some continued growth.”
Evans said instituting a rental registration program is an option in hopes of raising property values. It’s a program “that basically prevents slum-lording, and with a small fee it raises the quality of the places being rented, thus reducing crime.”
One possible option, if a qualified part-time officer can’t be found, is a contract for more sheriff’s patrols.
Evans said the sheriff’s office “helps us out with any extra services we have in town.”
“So if there’s free time they’ll park a squad car here. Our department and the sheriff’s department work pretty closely with that. If we don’t have an officer on duty (to answer a call), they respond.”
Four communities contract with the sheriff’s office for police service at present, and the contracts range from minimal hours (Ivesdale and Philo) to full time (Savoy and St. Joseph).
Ivesdale’s contract, which runs from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022, calls for five to eight hours of patrols per month in one-hour increments. The cost was $73 per hour in 2021 and is $75 an hour this year.
Philo contracts for eight hours of patrols per week at $72.67 per hour this year, climbing to $74.85 an hour in 2023 and $77.10 an hour in 2024. It also includes incremental mileage compensation when fuel prices rise past $2.50 a gallon.
St. Joseph’s contract includes one full-time deputy to conduct patrols eight hours daily for $520 a day from Aug. 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, increasing to $535 daily from 2021-22 and $551 a day from 2022-23.
Savoy’s contract, which calls for three deputies to patrol the town daily, includes payment of $537,163 a year in 2021-2022, eventually rising to $600,455 a year in 2025-2026.
While Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is open to contracting with a fifth village, in this case Thomasboro, it would further stretch his department manpower-wise.
“I think my concern with contracting with other jurisdictions is I run pretty lean on deputies anyway,” Heuerman said. “With St. Joe and Savoy, we have full-time positions there, so I could potentially hire a new deputy to fill that role.
“When you’re trying to take an already-lean staff and contract with another town or village for more service, that’s just less personnel that I have for the county.”
Heuerman said Thomasboro inquired about sheriff’s office rates of service after the chief position was disbanded.
“It’s pretty much the same for all the towns,” he said.
“We respond to calls for service. The benefit of having a contract is it gets them more proactivity. But we will always respond to calls for service when they don’t have anybody on.”