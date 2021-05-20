Wes Hornback and Carrie Bodznick plant flags along Washington Street in Monticello on Thursday morning in preparation for the procession of Officer Chris Oberheim. The procession starts at 1 p.m. in Champaign and will travel through Monticello on its way to Decatur.
With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim travels south on Interstate 57 underneath the Curtis Road overpass on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds gathered on and near the bridge to pay tribute during a miles-long procession that wound its way from Urbana to Decatur.
URBANA — The procession for a Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty began around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Urbana.
Champaign police announced details of the route late Thursday morning, a day after Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed while responding to a call in Champaign.
"He will depart the Coroner’s Office, 202 Art Bartell Rd, Urbana, and law enforcement will escort him as he departs our community to Decatur," police said.
"Additional first responder personnel will position themselves along the route, and the Police Department encourages anyone wishing to pay their respects to line the streets to honor our fallen hero. The route will pass by the Champaign Police Department."
The scheduled route, beginning at 202 Art Bartell Road, Urbana:
— Westbound on Main Street.
— Northbound on Vine Street.
— Westbound on University Avenue all the way to Randolph Street.
— Northbound on Randolph.
— Westbound on Church Street all the way to Interstate 72.
— South on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road.
— Westbound on Monticello Road through Monticello to Interstate 72.
— Interstate 72 to the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2901 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur.