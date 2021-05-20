Listen to this article
Monticello turnout
Buy Now

People of all ages lined the streets in Monticello as the procession made its way through town.
Procession through Monticello 1
Buy Now

The procession makes its way through Monticello, where the Oberheims call home.
Monticello crowd
Buy Now

The crowd in Monticello awaits the arrival of the procession just around 2:15 p.m.
Curtis Road 3
Buy Now

The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim travels south on Interstate 57 underneath the Curtis Road overpass on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds gathered on and near the bridge to pay tribute during a miles-long procession that wound its way from Urbana to Decatur.
Father and kids
Buy Now

At the Curtis Road exit on Interstate 57, young and old paid tribute to the procession carrying the body of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
Urbana procession
Buy Now

Law enforcement officers and citizens salute Christopher Oberheim in Urbana.
Urbana corner 2
Buy Now

The crowd at the corner of Vine and Main in Urbana, not far from where Thursday's procession began.
Urbana firefighters
Buy Now

Urbana firefighters pay their respects at the start of Thursday afternoon’s procession.
Carl Stephens
Buy Now

Carl Stephens of Urbana was waving an American flag “supporting our law enforcement. The community is out to support, too. It goes to show you the support is there. It means a lot to the family.”
Procession in Champaign
Buy Now

With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Procession at coroner's office
Buy Now

The family of Christopher Oberheim is escorted to the Champaign County Coroner's Office to take part in Thursday afternoon's procession.
Procession in Urbana
Buy Now

The corner of Vine and Main in Urbana on Thursday during the procession for fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
Monticello preps for procession
Buy Now

Wes Hornback and Carrie Bodznick plant flags along Washington Street in Monticello on Thursday morning in preparation for the procession of Officer Chris Oberheim. The procession starts at 1 p.m. in Champaign and will travel through Monticello on its way to Decatur.

URBANA — The procession for a Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty began around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Urbana.

Champaign police announced details of the route late Thursday morning, a day after Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed while responding to a call in Champaign.

"He will depart the Coroner’s Office, 202 Art Bartell Rd, Urbana, and law enforcement will escort him as he departs our community to Decatur," police said.

"Additional first responder personnel will position themselves along the route, and the Police Department encourages anyone wishing to pay their respects to line the streets to honor our fallen hero. The route will pass by the Champaign Police Department."

The scheduled route, beginning at 202 Art Bartell Road, Urbana:

— Westbound on Main Street.

— Northbound on Vine Street.

— Westbound on University Avenue all the way to Randolph Street.

— Northbound on Randolph.

— Westbound on Church Street all the way to Interstate 72.

— South on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road.

— Westbound on Monticello Road through Monticello to Interstate 72.

— Interstate 72 to the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2901 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur.

Trending Videos