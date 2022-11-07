GEORGETOWN — An out-of-state juvenile was responsible for a social-media threat that led to the cancellation of classes Monday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, authorities said.
Police were made aware of the threat around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and determined “the social-media post of the threat, that was seen and shared, was made using a false profile,” Georgetown police Chief Whitney Renaker said.
The post “falsely depicted a student at Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD4 making racially threatening comments,” Renaker said. “The persons who created and were involved in this threat have been identified. Due to all subjects involved being juveniles, no further information will be released.”
Renaker said the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
It’s not the first time Georgetown police have investigated a threat made against a local school only to discover it originated elsewhere.
One year ago last week, police determined the person who called 911 with a threat to the high school did so in retaliation for a dispute that happened while playing an online video game, Superintendent Jean Neal said at the time.
Police established that the caller was “not from this area and may be from another country,” Neal added.