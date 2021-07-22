URBANA — An Urbana man who told police that threatening someone is not a crime is being held in the Champaign County Jail on $500,000 bond for allegedly doing just that.
Anthony Beckley, 32, for whom no address was given, was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Adam Dill on charges of attempted home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence and harassment in connection with events involving a woman who said she had been seeing Beckley for about three weeks and did not know his full name or address.
An Urbana police report said on Monday, the woman reported that Beckley told her he wanted to come to her Urbana home but she told him no. He then sent her a photo of himself holding a rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a scope. He also sent several text messages to her threatening to harm her.
After taking that report, police were looking for Beckley when the woman called them back to her home to report he was trying to break in and threatening to kill her.
Officers found him in her backyard entering the house through a window.
He told police that he sent the messages, including the photo of a gun, but declared that threatening without action is not a crime and that the gun was not real.
He also allegedly threatened to harm officers as soon as he gets out of jail.
As a condition of his bond, should he be released, Beckley was ordered to wear a GPS monitor. He is due back in court Aug. 24.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Beckley faces four to 15 years in prison. Court records show he has previous convictions for aggravated battery to a pregnant person and driving under the influence.