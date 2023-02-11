URBANA — Three roommates living in a Savoy apartment where police found about 16 pounds of cannabis, a loaded rifle, six dogs and several kinds of hallucinogenics are in the Champaign County Jail awaiting formal charges on Monday.
Matthew Galbreath, 21, Nicholas Roseman, 23, and Adrian King, 20, all of the 100 block of Sterling Court, were arrested early Friday after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-authorized search with help from the Champaign SWAT team at about 7:30 a.m.
In court Saturday, a judge set bond for Galbreath at $150,000, and at $100,000 each for Roseman and King. All of them face Class X felony drug charges based on the amount of drugs found, with potential sentences ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
Galbreath is also expected to be charged with obstructing justice.
Reports from the task force, which focuses on reducing the amount of illegal guns and drugs in the community, said that as officers entered the apartment, a detective positioned outside saw Galbreath open a bedroom window and throw out a black tote.
When the tote hit bushes below, the lid opened and several bags of suspected cannabis came out. Police found a total of about eight pounds of cannabis in nine bags that had been in the tote.
In the kitchen, police found a money counter, three partial bottles of codeine syrup, eight ounces of cannabis wax, a digital scale and a vacuum sealer.
In a bedroom identified as belonging to Galbreath, they found about three pounds of cannabis wax, 4½ pounds of cannabis, 204 vape cartridges, 19 psilocybin candy bars, empty codeine syrup bottle, hydrocodone tablets, a digital scale and a cellphone.
There was also $5,353 cash, including pre-recorded buy money used by someone working with the task force to buy drugs.
In a second bedroom were six dogs in kennels, and a loaded semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine and a round in the chamber.
In the bedroom identified as being King’s, police found $506, including buy money, about three pounds of cannabis, boxes of clear sandwich bags, a digital scale, 10 rounds of ammunition and two cellphones.
In Roseman’s bedroom, police found about five ounces of cannabis, sandwich bags, a digital scale and $354.
King admitted he had been selling drugs for about a year and that he used Snapchat to advertise and communicate with buyers. He denied any knowledge of weapons in the apartment and said he had two cellphones, one of which he used to sell cannabis.
Galbreath admitted the tote tossed out the window belonged to him but denied knowing anything about the rifle. Roseman said the cannabis in his room was for his own use and denied that there were any guns in the apartment.
None of the men had a firearm owner’s identification card, the reports said.
The dogs were taken by animal control because having that many in an apartment is a violation of village ordinances, the report said.